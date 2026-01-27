Shibu Soren's Sister Says He Deserved Bharat Ratna More Than Padma Bhushan

MENAFN - IANS) Saraikela (Jharkhand), Jan 27 (IANS) There is a wave of happiness across Jharkhand after the Central Government awarded the Padma Bhushan to former Jharkhand Chief Minister and late tribal leader Shibu Soren. At the same time, Shibu Soren's sister has demanded that he should be honoured with the Bharat Ratna.

Reacting to the award, his sister Sukhi Tudu expressed happiness with the government's decision but clearly stated that Shibu Soren's contributions are not limited to the Padma Bhushan and that he is the rightful recipient of the Bharat Ratna.

Speaking to the media, Sukhi Tudu said,“We are all proud that Shibu Soren has received the Padma Bhushan. However, considering the way he dedicated his entire life to Jharkhand and the tribal community, he deserves the country's highest civilian honour, the Bharat Ratna.”

She recalled that since childhood, she had seen her elder brother deeply involved in social service. Day and night, he would travel through forests to raise awareness, organise people, and lead the struggle against moneylenders' exploitation and the feudal system.

She said,“Shibu Soren has not only been a political leader but also a symbol of tribal identity, and the fight for water, forests, land, and social justice.” Sukhi Tudu added that the people of Jharkhand have long demanded that Dishom Guru (Shibu Soren) be awarded the Bharat Ratna because his life is an example of sacrifice, struggle, and service.

Sukhi Tudu also recalled that social service ran in their family. Their mother was active in social work, and among the five siblings, Shibu Soren devoted the most time and energy to the upliftment of society.

With the Padma Bhushan honour, Shibu Soren's life of struggle and contribution has once again gained national attention, and among his supporters, the demand for the Bharat Ratna is becoming more vocal.