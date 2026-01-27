403
Diageo India Announces Fertility Leave to Support Employees Through Parenthood Journeys
(MENAFN- Avian We) Bengaluru, January 27, 2026: Diageo India has introduced Fertility Support Leave, reinforcing its commitment to building an inclusive and progressive workplace that supports employees through significant life moments. Effective January 2026, the policy is designed to support employees undergoing fertility treatment, as well as those supporting a partner or planning parenthood.
The policy covers a range of medically assisted fertility procedures. Full-time employees undergoing fertility treatments will be eligible for up to 10 days of paid Fertility Support Leave annually. The leave can be taken flexibly — in full or half days, consecutively or across multiple occasions, enabling employees to balance medical needs, recovery, and work commitments with greater ease.
As women embark on deeply personal fertility journeys shaped by choice, circumstance and sometimes medical realties, workplaces play an important role in offering understanding, flexibility, and support. Fertility treatments often involve physical, emotional, and time-intensive demands, and thoughtful workplace policies can help reduce stress, stigma, and career trade-offs.
Shilpa Vaid, Chief Human Resources Officer, Diageo India, said, As women embark on deeply personal fertility journeys shaped by choice, circumstance and sometimes medical realties, workplaces play an important role in offering understanding, flexibility, and support. Fertility treatments often involve physical, emotional, and time-intensive demands, and thoughtful workplace policies can help reduce stress, stigma, and career trade-o”fs.”
The Fertility Support Leave policy complements Diageo’India’s existing suite of progressive policies, including gender-neutral parental leave, pregnancy loss leave, flexible work arrangements, and caregiver support, reinforcing the orga’isation’s focus on inclusion, wellbeing, and sustained career growth.
About Diageo India:
Diageo India is a’ong India’s leading beverage alcohol (alcobev) companies with an outstanding portfolio of premium brands. A subsidiary of Diageo Plc., it is listed in India on both the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) as United Spirits Limited (USL). Headquartered in Bengaluru, Diageo India has one of the largest manufacturing footprints in alcobev with 35 facilities across India. It manufactures, sells, and distributes Johnnie Walker, Black Dog, Black & White, VAT 69, Antiquity, Signature, The Singleton, Royal Challenge, McDowell’s No1, Smirnoff, Ketel One, Tanqueray, Captain Morgan and Godawan, an artisanal single malt whisky from India, bringing together global expertise and local pride to deliver innovative, world-class products and experiences to consumers. With a strong focus on driving a positive impact on society, Diageo India has been working on collective action to improve livelihoods, championing Grain to Glass sustainability, responsible consumption and nurturing the alcobev ecosystem, to contribute to Ind’a’s growth agenda.
For more information about Diageo India, our people, our brands, and our performance, visit us at Visit Di’geo’s global responsible drinking resource, , for information, initiatives, and ways to share best practices.
