Sonu Tyagi Exposes Bollywood’‘ ‘Luck by Chance’ Reality & Entertainment Business T–uths – Spirituality’s Power in Today’s World | Full Episode Live on Hash Brown Conversations
(MENAFN- Approach Entertainment ) Mumbai: The full 56-minute episode of Sonu Tyagi’s no-holds-barred conversation with Niharika Pandey on Hash Brown ConversationsSonu Tyagi, the award-winning writer, director, producer, and founder of Approach Entertainment Group and Go Spiritual, doesn’t mince words from the very first minute: “It is luck by chance. The whole film world is not based on talent. Normally it depends on luck and chance. So many actors are li’e this. Those who don’t even have” talent, still move on.”
Sonu Tyagi goes on to dismantle the myth that hard work and talent alone guarantee success in Bollywood or the broader entertainment ecosystem. Sonu Tyagi reveals how untalented individuals frequently rise through sheer opportunity and connections, while genuinely talented strugglers face rejection after rejection for years.
Turning to advertising, PR, media, and celebrity management, Sonu Tyagi delivers a sharp critique of the current landscape. Sonu Tyagi warns that fake news and paid PR are rapidly eroding credibility across the board: “Honesty is valuable in li…e… if we talk about humanity and spirituality and start doing anything to make money, then according to me it is not ri”ht.”
Sonu Tyagi urges agencies to return to genuine media outreach, hyper-targeted digital segmentation (especially for Gen Z), themed experiential events, consistent brand positioning, and authentic endorse—ents — rather than relying on manipulative shortcuts that destroy long-term trust.
The most alarming segment comes when Sonu Tyagi addresses the fast-approaching AI disruption. Sonu Tyagi predicts that within 5–10 years, AI will automate huge portions of music composition, voice acting, casting decisions, script assistance, ad creatives, and even full production pipelines: “AI will do a lot of things that are d…fficult too… creative people will also provide assistance, but jobs w”ll decrease.”
Yet the emotional and philosophical core of the episode lies in Sonu Tyagi’s passionate defense of spirituality as the ultimate survival tool in high-pressure careers. Sonu Tyagi declares: “If you are spiritual, you are human. If you have humanity, you are spiritual. Spirituality and humanity are one and the sam”.”
Sonu Tyagi ties this belief to Hindu principles of dharma, compassion, non-violence, and ethical living, explaining how these values have guided Sonu Tyagi’s personal and professional life. Sonu Tyagi details the origin story of Go Spiritual (conceived in 2010, formally launched in 2017) — a global movement to spread Indian spirituality and universal human values through real-world action and positive initiatives.
Upcoming media initiatives include the Go Spiritual News Magazine & App, which operates with a strict zero-tolerance policy for paid or fake news, delivering authentic, positive, and value-driven content on spirituality, wellness, ethics, and social good, and the forthcoming Go Spiritual Web TV & OTT platform dedicated exclusively to uplifting, transformative programming that inspires holistic living, inner growth, and societal harmony.
Sonu Tyagi’s current slate includes co-producing the acclaimed spiritual web series Two Great Masters), the global Gen Z-targeted feature Liberation), and serving as Creative Producer on the satirical comedy Camp Decent (starring Brijendra Kala, Rajpal Yadav, Sara Khan, and Hemant Pandey).
This episode is essential viewing for filmmakers, advertising professionals, PR practitioners, media strategists, brand managers, digital marketers, celebrity handlers, and anyone navigating ambition, ethics, mental health, and purpose in today’s chaotic creative economy.
Sonu Tyagi holds a graduation in Psychology and post-graduate qualifications in Journalism, Advertising Management, and Filmmaking. Sonu Tyagi began at top advertising agencies and media houses, founded Sonu Tyagi40 Bollywood films in production, marketing, writing, direction, and creative consultation. Approach Entertainment Group has won awards like The Bizz India 2010 Award, Service Excellence Award, PR Agency of the Year, and Yuva Ratn Award.
Approach Entertainment Group is a multi-award-winning full-service entertainment company specializing in celebrity management, film & web series production, advertising & corporate films, film marketing, events, entertainment marketing company. Approach Communications is the g’oup’s award-winning PR & integrated communications agency serving corporate, healthcare, entertainment, finance, education, and social sectors. Approach Bollywood is the’group’s dedicated Bollywood/entertainment newswire, portal, and app delivering real-time news and insights.
Go Spiritual (Sonu Tyagi’s spiritual & wellness organization) promotes spiritual awareness, mental health, wellness, philanthropy, spiritual tourism, organic living, hunger eradication, blanket donations, ethical initiatives, and holistic harmony through Go Veg, relief drives, mental health programs, retreats, and upcoming media platforms (Go Spiritual News Magazine & App and Web TV/OTT).
