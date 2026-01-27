403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Cancer Run™ 2026 attempts The Guinness World Records™ title for
(MENAFN- afrinislampanasian) Date: Abu Dhabi & Dubai, UAE; January 27, 2026
Cancer Ru™™ presented by Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi and organised by Plan b Group is attempting Guinness World Reco™ds™ title for Most Nationalities in a Cancer Awareness Run Event at its Abu Dhabi edition scheduled to be held on February 1, 2026.
Scheduled for February 1 at Hudayriyat Island in Abu Dhabi and February 7 at Dubai Festival City in Dubai, Cancer Run™ 2026 will bring together runners, families, communities, cultures, and health advocates from across the country to show solidarity in the fight against cancer as the UAE seeks to overcome this global health issue that affects around 10 million people every year. These community events are supported by Abu Dhabi Sports Council and Dubai Sports Council.
The run will commence around a time when the UAE is proactively working towards expanding mandatory early cancer screening nationwide.
In line with ’he nation’s efforts to amplify cancer awareness and early detection, Cance™ Run™ 2026 will echo similar messages to all participants, while emphasising the importance of active lifestyle in cancer prevention.
The most recent National Cancer Registry report recorded 7,487 new cancer cases in 2023 in the UAE, with the majority classified as invasive or malignant. Women accounted for approximately 56 percent of all cases, and breast cancer remains among the most commonly diagnosed forms.
Health experts emphasise that many cancers can be prevented or treated more successfully with regular check-ups. According to an EHS (Emirates Health Services) specialist, early breast cancer diagnoses have contributed to survival and recovery rates as high as 98 per cent in the UAE, highlighting the impact of timely screening programmes.
Dr. Harmeek Singh, Founder and Chairman of Plan b Group, said, “Cancer Run™ is organised every year to increase health awareness, especially on the deadly cancer disease that kills people unless precautions taken o– time – that could save lives. This initiative is in line with the UAE Government’s vision to create a healthier society where residents could enjoy a long and healthy life.”
To make the 2026 event more memorable and meaningful for runners, the Abu Dhabi event on February 1 at Hudayriyat Island will attempt to bag the title for Most nationalities participating in a cancer awareness run event in Guinness World Records™ 2026.
“We are thoroughly excited to give participants in the Cancer Run™2026, a chance to break a Guinness World Records™ title on February 1, 2026, at Hudayriyat Island. This achievement will be the result of collective efforts of thousands of participants who will unite to embody one message: Combat cancer through regular s”reening,” Dr. Harmeek added.
The initiative stands as a powerful reminder of what collective action can achieve. By bringing together people of all ages, backgrounds and nationalities, Cancer Run™ 2026 goes beyond sport to deliver a unified message of hope, resilience, and awareness in the fight against cancer. It plays a crucial role in encouraging routine check-ups and preventive healthcare.
By raising awareness about the importance of regular screenings, timely medical check-ups, and informed lifestyle choices, the initiative helps empower individuals to take proactive steps toward their health. Now in its third year, Cancer Ru™™ 2026 aims to reinforce the message that regular screening can save lives, while collective awareness and community support remain essential in reducing the impact of cancer across the UAE.
Cancer Ru™™ presented by Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi and organised by Plan b Group is attempting Guinness World Reco™ds™ title for Most Nationalities in a Cancer Awareness Run Event at its Abu Dhabi edition scheduled to be held on February 1, 2026.
Scheduled for February 1 at Hudayriyat Island in Abu Dhabi and February 7 at Dubai Festival City in Dubai, Cancer Run™ 2026 will bring together runners, families, communities, cultures, and health advocates from across the country to show solidarity in the fight against cancer as the UAE seeks to overcome this global health issue that affects around 10 million people every year. These community events are supported by Abu Dhabi Sports Council and Dubai Sports Council.
The run will commence around a time when the UAE is proactively working towards expanding mandatory early cancer screening nationwide.
In line with ’he nation’s efforts to amplify cancer awareness and early detection, Cance™ Run™ 2026 will echo similar messages to all participants, while emphasising the importance of active lifestyle in cancer prevention.
The most recent National Cancer Registry report recorded 7,487 new cancer cases in 2023 in the UAE, with the majority classified as invasive or malignant. Women accounted for approximately 56 percent of all cases, and breast cancer remains among the most commonly diagnosed forms.
Health experts emphasise that many cancers can be prevented or treated more successfully with regular check-ups. According to an EHS (Emirates Health Services) specialist, early breast cancer diagnoses have contributed to survival and recovery rates as high as 98 per cent in the UAE, highlighting the impact of timely screening programmes.
Dr. Harmeek Singh, Founder and Chairman of Plan b Group, said, “Cancer Run™ is organised every year to increase health awareness, especially on the deadly cancer disease that kills people unless precautions taken o– time – that could save lives. This initiative is in line with the UAE Government’s vision to create a healthier society where residents could enjoy a long and healthy life.”
To make the 2026 event more memorable and meaningful for runners, the Abu Dhabi event on February 1 at Hudayriyat Island will attempt to bag the title for Most nationalities participating in a cancer awareness run event in Guinness World Records™ 2026.
“We are thoroughly excited to give participants in the Cancer Run™2026, a chance to break a Guinness World Records™ title on February 1, 2026, at Hudayriyat Island. This achievement will be the result of collective efforts of thousands of participants who will unite to embody one message: Combat cancer through regular s”reening,” Dr. Harmeek added.
The initiative stands as a powerful reminder of what collective action can achieve. By bringing together people of all ages, backgrounds and nationalities, Cancer Run™ 2026 goes beyond sport to deliver a unified message of hope, resilience, and awareness in the fight against cancer. It plays a crucial role in encouraging routine check-ups and preventive healthcare.
By raising awareness about the importance of regular screenings, timely medical check-ups, and informed lifestyle choices, the initiative helps empower individuals to take proactive steps toward their health. Now in its third year, Cancer Ru™™ 2026 aims to reinforce the message that regular screening can save lives, while collective awareness and community support remain essential in reducing the impact of cancer across the UAE.
afrinislampanasian
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment