Children International Launches“Multiplying Good,” A Podcast That Explores Efforts To End Global Poverty

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) KANSAS CITY, Mo., Jan. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As Poverty Awareness Month winds to a close, global nonprofit Children International is launching“Multiplying Good,” a podcast that highlights the partnerships and initiatives that are central to helping address this complex social issue.

The podcast's release during this pivotal month – which is also the kickoff of Children International's 90th anniversary – underscores the reality that children and youth worldwide lack the resources they need to thrive. Recent World Bank– UNICEF estimates indicate that nearly 1 in 5 children globally – 412 million – live in households surviving on less than $3 a day, while multiple poverty analyses show that children account for more than half of the 1.1 billion people experiencing acute multidimensional poverty worldwide.

Recorded as both an audio and video series, the“Multiplying Good” podcast will feature candid conversations with Children International leaders, partners, alumni and community members from the 10 countries where Children International operates. Episodes will highlight success stories from programs such as Into Employment®, the organization's signature workforce development initiative, and programming focused on fostering gender equity and global access to health care resources. Listeners and viewers will also receive insights on proven strategies for creating lasting change in the quest to end poverty.

“This podcast gives us a platform to share the stories, lessons and values that have guided Children International for nearly a century – and to invite others to actively participate in shaping what comes next,” said Ramdas“Appu” Pai, Children International's Senior Advisor for Africa and Asia, and co-host of“Multiplying Good.”

The inaugural episode features Susana Eshleman, President and CEO of Children International, alongside co-hosts Stacy Adams, Children International's Global Director of External Communications, and Pai. Together, they discuss how consistent and empowering support has helped young people experience life as independent, contributing adults – free from poverty and eager to help others along the way.

“When we walk alongside children and youth over time, equipping them with skills and confidence, the impact extends beyond the individual – reaching families and communities and transforming generations,” Eshleman said.

About Children International

Children International, based in Kansas City, Missouri, USA, is a global nonprofit that delivers child and youth development programming to break generational cycles of poverty. From childhood through young adulthood, Children International empowers young people in Colombia, Ecuador, the Dominican Republic, Honduras, India, Guatemala, Mexico, the Philippines, Zambia and the United States to forge a path out of poverty through access to health care, educational support, positive role models and the life and job skills they need to become sustainably employed. When equipped to improve their own lives, young people also transform their families and communities, for generations to come.

