Fengate Expands Infrastructure Leadership Team With Appointment Of Peter Kinkartz

Toronto, Ontario, Jan. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fengate Asset Management (Fengate) is pleased to announce the expansion of its infrastructure leadership team with the appointment of Peter Kinkartz to Managing Director, Infrastructure.

In this new role, Kinkartz will be responsible for strategy and operations within Fengate's infrastructure business. With more than 30 years of global experience in corporate and investment banking, financial advisory, and debt capital markets, Kinkartz will drive Fengate Infrastructure's long-term growth strategy and accelerate capital deployment while maintaining strong and stable investment returns for investors. He will also sit on the Infrastructure Investment Committee.

“Peter's deep expertise in corporate and economic infrastructure, public-private partnerships, and project financing will bring tremendous value to Fengate and our investors, and increased alignment and focus as our business continues its growth trajectory,” said George Theodoropoulos, Managing Partner at Fengate.

Prior to joining Fengate, Kinkartz held positions at several leading international financial institutions, including most recently as Managing Director & Co-Head, Infrastructure & Project Finance at Scotiabank Global Banking and Markets in Toronto.

