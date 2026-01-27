Sweetwater 420 Fest Unveils Powerhouse 2026 Lineup: Umphrey's Mcgee, Thievery Corporation & Chromeo To Headline

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) April 17-18: SweetWater's Biggest Music Festival Returns-Tickets on Sale Now









ATLANTA, Jan. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SweetWater Brewing Companyst year, will include headliners like Umphrey's McGee, Thievery Corporation and Chromeo for the two-day event. The lineup for Friday, April 17th will include Umphrey's McGee as the headliners along with sets from Utah-based The Moss, lespecial, Grammy-nominated Cimafunk, Watchhouse, and the winner from SweetWater's annual Battle of the Bands program, which will kick off at the Atlanta Rock Poster Show on February 28th. On Saturday, April 18th, Thievery Corporation will serve as the headliners with sets from R&B/soul group Sneezy, Bombargo, The Heavy Heavy, Little Stranger and Canadian electro-funk duo Chromeo.

This year's festival will be held at Shirley Clarke Franklin Park, Atlanta's newest and largest public park that boasts 280+ acres of greenspace and trails that connect directly to the Beltline, making it easy for festival goers to opt for public transportation.

In addition to the new location, the 2026 iteration of 420 Fest is also focused on affordability to ensure both the most passionate and new fans can attend this year. The ticket price for entry will start at $40 (plus fees) for a Single-day GA pass, a reduction of nearly 50% per ticket compared to last year's festival. Two-day GA ticket passes will start at $70; a single-day VIP will start at $105, and a Two-day VIP ticket will start at $200.

“This year, we are looking forward to taking 420 Fest back to its roots – celebrating good music in the great outdoors,” said Carrie Shafir, Vice President of Marketing, Tilray Beverages.“420 Fest has always engaged with well-known headliners, and the performances people remember are the new bands and acts they discovered at the festival. Being outside surrounded by greenery, sipping brews with friends, and enjoying great music is what 420 Fest is all about. This year's incredible lineup, new venue and the accessible ticket pricing will provide a very memorable experience that we know our fans will love.”

“Having been a fan of Sweetwater's 420 Fest since its inception, I'm really looking forward to partnering with the team for this year's event,” said Josh Antenucci, Co-Founder & Managing Partner at Rival Entertainment.“With a fantastic lineup of talent and a reimagined experience, we are excited to produce an unforgettable event for 420 Festival fans, new and old.”

To purchase tickets and/or get updates on the festival, please.

