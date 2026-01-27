Istios Health Partners With Romano, Pontzer & Associates To Expand Infectious Disease Care And Research In Western Pennsylvania

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) PHOENIX, Jan. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Istios Health, a physician-led healthcare technology and services company advancing specialty care delivery through integrated clinical services, real-world evidence, and research-enabled networks, today announced a strategic partnership with Romano, Pontzer & Associates, a leading infectious disease practice serving the greater Pittsburgh region.

The partnership marks Istios Health's entry into Western Pennsylvania and represents a continued expansion of its national network of community-based infectious disease practices. Through the collaboration, Romano, Pontzer & Associates joins the Istios Health platform while maintaining full clinical independence, gaining access to shared infrastructure designed to strengthen care delivery, physician collaboration, and participation in advanced clinical research.

“Istios Health was built to support independent specialty physicians by expanding access to clinical research in communities that have historically lacked meaningful opportunities to participate in clinical trials,” said Nicholas Carlucci, co-founder and COO of Istios Health.“Romano, Pontzer & Associates is a highly respected practice with deep regional expertise, and this partnership enables research to be delivered directly within routine clinical care while helping life sciences organizations close critical access gaps and advance drug discovery and development.”

Under the partnership, Romano, Pontzer & Associates will leverage Istios Health's shared clinical and operational capabilities, including technology-enabled care coordination, specialty peer collaboration, and real-world evidence infrastructure. These capabilities are designed to improve continuity of care, support evidence-based infectious disease management, and create new opportunities for patients to access innovative therapies through clinical research without disrupting routine clinical workflows.

“This partnership allows our physicians to continue practicing independently while gaining access to a broader platform built specifically for infectious disease specialists,” said Dr. Micah Jacobs, physician at Romano, Pontzer & Associates.“By joining Istios Health, we are able to collaborate more closely with peers across the country, strengthen the care we deliver locally, and offer our patients new opportunities to participate in clinical research, all while preserving the culture and autonomy of our practice.”

For Istios Health, the addition of Romano, Pontzer & Associates strengthens its footprint in the Mid-Atlantic and Midwest corridor and expands its growing network of research-enabled infectious disease sites. The partnership also enhances Istios Health's ability to support health systems facing limited access to specialty care by extending infectious disease expertise through both in-person collaboration and virtual care delivery, helping ensure consistent, high-quality care across diverse geographies.

About Istios Health

Istios Health is a national, physician-led specialty network that strengthens specialty care delivery and expands access to clinical research where patients are treated every day. The company partners with independent specialists, hospitals, and life sciences organizations to integrate telehealth, real-world evidence, and embedded research infrastructure into routine clinical care. By unifying independent practices into a technology-enabled network, Istios Health helps preserve physician autonomy, improve care quality, and accelerate innovation in infectious disease and other complex specialties.

About Romano, Pontzer & Associates

Founded in 1980, Romano, Pontzer & Associates is an infectious disease practice serving Western Pennsylvania, with seven ID physicians and four ID-focused advanced practice providers delivering consultation and outpatient infusion services. The practice treats a broad range of infections and includes an experienced research team supporting infectious disease clinical trials. Through its outpatient infusion and OPAT programs, the group enables advanced antimicrobial therapy while coordinating closely with referring physicians, with two locations in the Pittsburgh area at Passavant Hospital and St. Margaret Hospital.

