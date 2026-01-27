Illumin Proves Programmatic Performance In Real Time, Putting Marketers Back In Control

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, Jan. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- illumin Holdings Inc. (TSX: ILLM, OTCQB: ILLMF) (“illumin” or the“Company”) today announced a major upgrade of its advertising platform that delivers clear proof of programmatic performance, connecting advertising activity directly to meaningful business outcomes while budgets are active.

The results are meaningful and measurable. illumin's ecosystem extends audience reach up to 50%, 40% lift in Connected TV performance, and 25% lower retargeting costs, resulting in clear incremental impact and stronger return on ad spend while budgets are still active.

For years, marketers have been led to believe that advertising dollars directly translate to business outcomes. In reality, fragmentation, delayed insight, and disconnected measurement have made that difficult to prove at scale or with accuracy, leaving teams to justify results after the fact. illumin's platform upgrade eliminates post-campaign explanation by unifying execution, supply, its industry-leading Identity Graph, and measurement into a single platform built for in-market learning.

“The expectation that advertising should connect to real business outcomes isn't new,” said Simon Cairns, Chief Executive Officer of illumin.“What's changed is the urgency to make that achievable while campaigns are still live, not after they end. illumin's focus has been on giving agencies and brands the ability to see what's working and act immediately.”

Marketers reach results faster, launch campaigns more efficiently across the open web, and unlock incremental third-party reach. illumin is also expanding access to premium media offerings, including curated sports and Connected TV packages designed to give marketers greater reach, stronger engagement, and more control over high-impact inventory.

Designed for in-market decisions, not post-campaign explanation

New platform enhancements, including Canvas, AI-powered Insights, and Impact, work together as one operating system designed for speed, scale, and control. Rather than adding more tools, illumin embeds performance visibility directly into the workflow, enabling marketers to move faster, learn sooner, and make confident decisions without relying on separate measurement layers.

“Marketers don't need more data or delayed post-campaign insights,” said Bridget Westerholz, Chief Marketing Officer of illumin.“They need clear performance signals they can trust while campaigns are live. Our platform is built to support that kind of decision-making.”

Designed to be nimble, the platform allows teams to pivot, optimize, and reallocate spend in the market, replacing rigid workflows with continuous decision-making. By reducing operational handoffs and preserving signals across the campaign lifecycle, illumin enables marketers to see performance trends as they emerge and respond quickly.

The future of programmatic advertising isn't more complexity or more dashboards, it's clarity at the moment decisions are made. illumin's platform evolution brings performance, insight, and action closer together, empowering marketers to move faster, stay in control, and turn advertising investment into measurable business impact.

The updated platform is available today, with continued enhancements planned throughout 2026.



About illumin

illumin is a strategic advertising platform built to help marketers see more and act faster across the open web. By reducing fragmentation and keeping campaigns connected, illumin helps brands and agencies get more from every campaign. Headquartered in Toronto, Canada, illumin serves clients across North America, Latin America, and Europe. For more information, visit

See More. Achieve More.

