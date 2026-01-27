Verano Continues Expansion Of Florida Operations With The Opening Of MÜV Deltona, Elevating The Company's Retail Footprint To 83 Florida Locations And 160 Dispensaries Nationwide



MÜV Deltona is located at 1670 Providence Boulevard, a busy thoroughfare with an average daily traffic count of 8,600 vehicles1

The new Deltona dispensary complements four existing MÜV locations in Volusia County, a growing region with over 550,0002 residents Verano's active operations span 13 states, comprised of 160 dispensaries and 15 cultivation and processing facilities with more than 1.1 million square feet of cultivation capacity



CHICAGO, Jan. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verano Holdings Corp. (Cboe CA: VRNO) (OTCQX: VRNO) (“Verano” or the“Company”), a leading multi-state cannabis company, today announced the opening of MÜV Deltona on Friday, January 30th, raising the Company's Florida retail footprint to 83 MÜV locations and 160 dispensaries nationwide. Located at 1670 Providence Boulevard, MÜV Deltona, will be open from Monday to Saturday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. local time.

MÜV Deltona is the fifth MÜV dispensary to open in Volusia County, complementing existing locations in Orange City, Ormond Beach, Port Orange, and New Smyrna Beach.

In celebration of the grand opening, MÜV Deltona will offer customers up to 50% off storewide and deals from some of Florida's most beloved cannabis brands including Savvy, Sweet Supply, MÜV, (the) Essence, Encore edibles, On the Rocks, Avexia and Verano Reserve.

“We are excited to welcome patients to MÜV Deltona, our fifth dispensary in Volusia County and 83rd location across the state of Florida,” said John Tipton, President of the Southern Region.“Over the last year, we have opened four MÜV dispensaries and launched a variety of new product offerings in the market, and we remain grateful for the opportunity to serve Florida patients our expansive suite of award-winning products across our growing statewide footprint.”

Throughout 2025, the Company introduced a series of new products in Florida across the cannabis industry's fast-growing categories. New product launches include Savvy 10-pack barrel-style pre-rolls that offer convenience and affordability, and Avexia's award-winning topicals consisting of pain relief balms, lotions and bath soaks designed to alleviate localized pain in a variety of fast-acting formats that are carefully crafted with a special blend of high-quality cannabinoids and essential oils. The Company also recently launched an exclusive partnership with Flower by Edie Parker to bring the Petal Puffer all-in-one vape and 1-gram vape cartridges to the Company's 83 MÜV retail locations.

MÜV dispensaries feature online menus for effortless browsing of their extensive, award-winning product selection, including the Company's signature Verano Reserve, MÜV and Sweet Supply flower; Encore edibles; On the Rocks concentrates and extracts; (the) Essence and Savvy flower, pre-rolls and extracts; BITSTM low-dose high-function edibles; and AvexiaTM RSO, topicals, tablets and tinctures, spanning an extensive array of options for patients. The Company also offers one-on-one virtual and in-store consultations, at no cost to patients, and provides patient-centric concierge services via phone, email, web chat and text to address patient inquiries.

For additional convenience and accessibility, patients can visit muvfl or the MÜV mobile application - available in the Apple App store - for additional information and to place orders for express in-store pickup.

Product images, logos and b-roll footage are available on the Company Newsroom (credit:“Courtesy of Verano”).

About Verano

Verano Holdings Corp. (Cboe CA: VRNO) (OTCQX: VRNO), one of the U.S. cannabis industry's leading companies based on historical revenue, geographic scope and brand performance, is a vertically integrated, multi-state operator embracing a mission of saying Yes to plant progress and the bold exploration of cannabis. Verano provides a superior cannabis shopping experience in medical and adult use markets under the Zen Leafand MÜVdispensary banners. Verano produces a comprehensive suite of high-quality, regulated cannabis products sold under its diverse portfolio of trusted consumer brands including Verano, (the) Essence, MÜV, Savvy, BITS, Encore, and Avexia. Verano's active operations span 13 U.S. states, comprised of 15 production facilities with over 1.1 million square feet of cultivation capacity. Learn more at

Media Contact:

Verano

Grace Bondy

Director, Communications

...

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements are not representative of historical facts or information or current condition, but instead represent only the Company's beliefs regarding future events, plans, strategies, or objectives, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and outside of the Company's control. Generally, such forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as“plans”,“expects” or“does not expect”,“is expected”,“budget”,“future”,“scheduled”,“estimates”,“forecasts”,“projects,”“intends”,“anticipates” or“does not anticipate”, or“believes”, or variations of such words and phrases, or may contain statements that certain actions, events or results“may”,“could”,“would”,“might” or“will be taken”,“will continue”,“will occur” or“will be achieved”. Forward-looking statements involve and are subject to assumptions and known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause actual events, results, performance, or achievements of the Company to be materially different from future events, results, performance, and achievements expressed or implied by forward-looking statements herein, including, without limitation, the risk factors described in the Company's annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024 and any subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, in each case, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission at . The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information or forward-looking statements that are contained or referenced herein, except as may be required in accordance with applicable securities laws. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking information and statements attributable to the Company or persons acting on its behalf is expressly qualified in its entirety by this notice regarding forward-looking information and statements.

+++

1 Florida Department of Transportation

2 United States Census Bureau