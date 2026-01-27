Abercrombie & Fitch Announces Plans For Super Bowl LX As“Official Fashion Partner Of The NFL”

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Week-Long Series of Activations in the San Francisco Bay Area Culminating in a Star-Studded Fashion Presentation

NEW YORK and NEW ALBANY, Ohio, Jan. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Abercrombie & Fitch (“Abercrombie”), a division of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE: ANF), and the National Football League today unveiled a series of experiences as part of Abercrombie's first Super Bowl activation as the first league sponsor with the designation of“Official Fashion Partner of the NFL”, including curated events at NFL Culture Club alongside broader fan and athlete moments.

“Abercrombie is bringing fashion into the center of the biggest moment in sports and culture, through a series of style-forward moments designed to celebrate our incredible partnership with the NFL,” said Carey Collins Krug, chief marketing officer at Abercrombie & Fitch Co.“The intersection of fashion and fandom is natural for our customer, and this activation reflects how those worlds come together.”

Super Bowl Styles at the NFL Shop:

As a go-to for game-day outfitting, Abercrombie will offer fans new Super Bowl styles, including hoodies, tees and jackets for the whole family ranging from $45-$150, at an Abercrombie store experience within the NFL Shop Presented by Visa. The store will be located at Super Bowl Experience Presented by Jersey Mike's at the Moscone Center in San Francisco from Tues., Feb. 3 through Sat., Feb. 7. Super Bowl LX collection is also available online at Abercrombie for a limited time only.

Featured product includes:

Custom Jackets for Pro Bowl Games:

Known for its exceptional clothing and accessories and its unique and authentic approach to NFL merchandise, Abercrombie is gifting the players and coaches selected to participate in the Pro Bowl Games

Invite-Only Fashion Presentation:

On the eve of Super Bowl LX, Abercrombie will showcase their current collection along with key NFL licensed products at an invite-only fashion presentation. The event will feature NFL stars, wives and girlfriends, celebrities, influencers and sports industry leaders. The presentation, set for Sat., Feb. 7, will take place with a series of vignettes featuring a mix of vintage and modern styling, looking to the brand's 134-year-old archives and its rich history with American sports for inspiration.

“Abercrombie & Fitch brings a modern, authentic and fashion-focused point of view that resonates with fans, and their Super Bowl LX activation reflects the evolution of how the NFL celebrates our biggest moment,” said Tracie Rodburg, senior vice president of global partnership at the NFL.“Together, we're creating experiences that celebrate the energy of the Super Bowl while expanding how fans engage with the NFL through style.”

The Abercrombie and NFL licensed products are currently available online and in stores. The exclusive Super Bowl LX items will be available online today for a limited time only.

About Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie strives to make every day more exceptional, creating a sense of getaway through its quality apparel, accessories and fragrance crafted for every occasion. Abercrombie & Fitch is the namesake brand of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE: ANF) and is sold in more than 300 stores (including abercrombie kids) worldwide and globally.

