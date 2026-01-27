American Airlines Reports Fourth-Quarter And Full-Year 2025 Financial Results

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) FORT WORTH, Texas, Jan. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ: AAL) today reported its fourth-quarter and full-year 2025 financial results, including:

Record fourth-quarter revenue of $14.0 billion and record full-year revenue of $54.6 billion

The government shutdown negatively impacted revenue in the fourth quarter by approximately $325 million

Fourth-quarter and full-year GAAP net income of $99 million and $111 million, or $0.15 and $0.17 per diluted share, respectively

Excluding net special items 1 , fourth-quarter and full-year net income of $106 million and $237 million, or $0.16 and $0.36 per diluted share, respectively

Reduced total debt 2 by $2.1 billion in 2025

Full-year 2026 adjusted EPS 3 expected to be between $1.70 and $2.70 Company expects free cash flow 4 of more than $2 billion in 2026

“American Airlines is positioned for significant upside in 2026 and beyond,” said American's CEO Robert Isom.“We have built a strong foundation, and we look forward to taking advantage of the investments we have made in our customer experience, network, fleet, partnerships and loyalty program. The strategy we have in place will put American in the right position as we celebrate our centennial and embark on our next 100 years as a premium global airline." Delivering on revenue potential American delivered record fourth-quarter revenue of $14.0 billion, despite the $325 million negative impact from the government shutdown. Year-over-year passenger unit revenue performance improved sequentially versus the third quarter in each of the international entities. The majority of the impact from the government shutdown was felt in the domestic entity, where passenger unit revenue was down 2.5% year over year. Excluding the negative impact from the government shutdown, year-over-year domestic passenger unit revenue would have been positive for the quarter. Premium product offerings continued to perform exceptionally well, with year-over-year premium unit revenue outperforming the main cabin in the fourth quarter. Following softer-than-expected bookings late in the fourth quarter, bookings strengthened meaningfully in January. Systemwide revenue intakes for the first three weeks of 2026 are up double digits year over year, driven by strong performance in the premium cabins and corporate channels. Based on these bookings, the company expects solidly positive first-quarter unit revenue for the domestic entity and the system, with total revenue growing 7.0%-10.0%. Delivering a consistent, elevated customer experience

American is elevating every step of the travel journey for its customers. The Flagship Suite® product, introduced in June 2025, has set a new industry standard for luxury in long-haul travel and continues to lead in customer satisfaction since entering service. American offers the industry's most extensive premium lounge network and continues to make significant investments in its Flagship® and Admirals Club® lounges. American is improving the inflight experience with the rollout of free high-speed satellite Wi-Fi, sponsored by AT&T, for AAdvantage® members starting this month. The airline also recently announced new enhancements to its mobile app to give customers real-time solutions all in one place to self-serve their itineraries for a smoother, more autonomous travel experience during irregular operations. The American team delivered a resilient operation in the fourth quarter despite disruptions from the government shutdown and severe winter weather in the Northeast and Chicago during the holiday travel period. American knows the most valuable form of customer service is an on-time operation. The company is investing in strengthening its schedules across the system and re-banking Dallas Fort Worth International Airport (DFW), its largest and most impactful hub, to a 13-bank structure, providing more certainty for customers. This is expected to help ensure customers experience more on-time departures, more on-time arrivals, fewer delays and an overall smoother travel experience. Maximizing the power of its network and fleet

American operates the strongest network in the U.S. - the world's most important aviation market - with eight hubs in the 10 largest metropolitan areas. This network, combined with the global reach of its partners, connects more people to more places than any other airline. Looking ahead, the company expects to continue to expand its partnerships, including its global joint business partners and the one world alliance. The company has increased its investment in the new Terminal F at DFW, positioning that airport to become the largest single-carrier hub in the world and deliver unmatched connectivity for customers. American also announced plans to retrofit its Boeing 777-300ERs, 777-200ERs, Airbus A319s and A320s, which, alongside the premium 787-9 and A321XLR deliveries, are expected to drive premium seating growth throughout the decade. Building partnerships that deepen loyalty and lifetime value

American invented airline loyalty and continues to lead the industry by delivering more value per mile, more rewards and more reasons for customers to return. Enrollments in the AAdvantage® program grew 7% year over year, resulting in the highest number of annual enrollments in the airline's history. In 2025, spending on co-branded credit cards increased 8% year over year. During the fourth quarter, American successfully transitioned inflight and airport credit card acquisition channels to Citi as part of its exclusive and expanded partnership, which took effect at the beginning of 2026. Advancing sales, distribution and revenue management efforts

Exiting 2025, the company has successfully restored its historical share of indirect channel revenue and is focused on further growth in 2026. American is also enhancing its fare products and making improvements across commercial processes and technology to support stronger revenue performance. Balance sheet and liquidity

The company reduced total debt2 by $2.1 billion in 2025 and ended the year with $36.5 billion of total debt2 and $30.7 billion of net debt5. At the midpoint of the company's adjusted earnings per diluted share and capital expenditures guide, the company expects to achieve its total debt2 goal of less than $35 billion in 2026, a year ahead of schedule. The company ended the year with $9.2 billion of total available liquidity, comprised of cash and short-term investments plus undrawn capacity under revolving credit and other facilities. Financial guidance

The guidance below reflects the company's preliminary estimate of the impact from the ongoing Winter Storm Fern. The storm has resulted in more than 9,000 flight cancellations to date, making it the largest weather-related operational disruption in American's history. As a result, the company's first-quarter 2026 guidance incorporates approximately a 1.5-point reduction to capacity, an estimated negative revenue impact of $150-$200 million and approximately a 1.5-point increase in CASM-ex6. The company is committed to delivering on its revenue potential through four strategic pillars of delivering a consistent, elevated customer experience, maximizing the power of its network and fleet, building partnerships that deepen loyalty and lifetime value and advancing sales, distribution and revenue management efforts. We expect this multiyear effort to begin delivering results in 2026, and the company expects to deliver nearly $2.00 of improvement in adjusted earnings per diluted share versus 2025 at the midpoint of the guidance range.

FY 2026E Adjusted earnings per diluted share3 $1.70 - $2.70 Free cash flow4 Greater than $2 billion





Q1 2026E (vs. Q1 2025) Available seat miles (ASMs) Up 3.0% - 5.0% Total revenue Up 7.0% - 10.0% CASM excluding fuel, profit sharing and net special items6 Up 3.0% - 5.0% Adjusted loss per diluted share3 ($0.10) - ($0.50)



Note: The full-year tax rate is expected to be 25%. This rate may vary by quarter and is sensitive to fluctuations in pretax earnings due to certain permanent book differences that are not tax deductible. The company expects its full-year total adjusted nonoperating expense6 to be approximately $1.25 billion.

Conference call and webcast details

The company will conduct a live audio webcast of its financial results conference call at 7:30 a.m. CT today. The call will be available to the public on a listen-only basis and archived at aa/investorrelations.

Notes

See the accompanying notes in the financial tables section of this press release for further explanation, including reconciliations of certain GAAP to non-GAAP financial information.

The company recognized $7 million of net special items in the fourth quarter and $126 million of net special items in 2025 after the effect of taxes.All references to total debt include debt, finance and operating lease liabilities and pension obligations.Adjusted earnings (loss) per diluted share guidance excludes the impact of net special items and represents an absolute number, not a year over year comparison. The company is unable to reconcile certain forward-looking information to GAAP as the nature or amount of net special items cannot be determined at this time.Free cash flow is a non-GAAP measure. The company defines free cash flow as net cash provided by operating activities less net cash used in investing activities, adjusted for (1) net purchases or sales of short-term investments and (2) change in restricted cash. The company is unable to reconcile forward-looking free cash flow to the most directly comparable GAAP measure as the nature or amount of items that impact net cash provided by operating activities cannot be determined at this time.Net debt is defined as total debt net of unrestricted cash and short-term investments.Cost per available seat mile (CASM) excluding fuel, profit sharing and net special items is a non-GAAP measure. Adjusted nonoperating expense excludes the impact of net special items and is a non-GAAP measure. The company is unable to reconcile certain forward-looking information to GAAP as the nature or amount of net special items cannot be determined at this time.

American Airlines Group Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (In millions, except share and per share amounts) (Unaudited) 3 Months Ended December 31, Percent Increase 12 Months Ended December 31, Percent Increase 2025 2024 (Decrease) 2025 2024 (Decrease) Operating revenues: Passenger $ 12,657 $ 12,402 2.1 $ 49,643 $ 49,586 0.1 Cargo 226 220 2.8 839 804 4.3 Other 1,116 1,038 7.4 4,151 3,821 8.7 Total operating revenues 13,999 13,660 2.5 54,633 54,211 0.8 Operating expenses: Aircraft fuel and related taxes 2,701 2,502 8.0 10,718 11,418 (6.1 ) Salaries, wages and benefits 4,500 4,104 9.7 17,566 16,021 9.6 Regional expenses: Regional operating expenses 1,311 1,228 6.8 5,119 4,723 8.4 Regional depreciation and amortization 85 81 4.8 329 319 2.9 Maintenance, materials and repairs 968 971 (0.3 ) 3,844 3,794 1.3 Other rent and landing fees 849 789 7.7 3,476 3,303 5.2 Aircraft rent 310 297 4.4 1,220 1,242 (1.8 ) Selling expenses 529 480 10.1 1,997 1,812 10.2 Depreciation and amortization 472 503 (6.2 ) 1,890 1,926 (1.9 ) Special items, net 35 (14 ) nm(1) 159 610 (73.9 ) Other 1,788 1,585 12.7 6,848 6,429 6.5 Total operating expenses 13,548 12,526 8.2 53,166 51,597 3.0 Operating income 451 1,134 (60.2 ) 1,467 2,614 (43.9 ) Nonoperating income (expense): Interest income 73 106 (31.3 ) 357 468 (23.7 ) Interest expense, net (423 ) (470 ) (10.1 ) (1,716 ) (1,934 ) (11.2 ) Other income, net 40 25 55.7 82 6 nm Total nonoperating expense, net (310 ) (339 ) (8.5 ) (1,277 ) (1,460 ) (12.5 ) Income before income taxes 141 795 (82.2 ) 190 1,154 (83.6 ) Income tax provision 42 205 (79.3 ) 79 308 (74.7 ) Net income $ 99 $ 590 (83.2 ) $ 111 $ 846 (86.8 ) Earnings per common share: Basic $ 0.15 $ 0.90 $ 0.17 $ 1.29 Diluted $ 0.15 $ 0.84 $ 0.17 $ 1.24 Weighted average shares outstanding (in thousands): Basic 660,492 657,746 659,964 656,996 Diluted 661,856 723,690 661,052 721,300

Note: Percent change may not recalculate due to rounding.

(1) Not meaningful or greater than 100% change.

American Airlines Group Inc. Consolidated Operating Statistics (1) (Unaudited) 3 Months Ended December 31, Increase

12 Months Ended December 31, Increase

2025 2024 (Decrease)

2025 2024 (Decrease)

Revenue passenger miles (millions) 61,596 60,676 1.5 % 250,294 248,795 0.6 % Available seat miles (ASM) (millions) 74,472 71,503 4.2 % 299,411 292,948 2.2 % Passenger load factor (percent) 82.7 84.9 (2.2 ) pts 83.6 84.9 (1.3 ) pts Yield (cents) 20.55 20.44 0.5 % 19.83 19.93 (0.5 )% Passenger revenue per ASM (cents) 17.00 17.34 (2.0 )% 16.58 16.93 (2.0 )% Total revenue per ASM (cents) 18.80 19.10 (1.6 )% 18.25 18.51 (1.4 )% Cargo ton miles (millions) 552 526 4.9 % 2,102 2,067 1.7 % Cargo yield per ton mile (cents) 41.00 41.85 (2.0 )% 39.91 38.92 2.5 % Fuel consumption (gallons in millions) 1,114 1,070 4.1 % 4,488 4,391 2.2 % Average aircraft fuel price including related taxes (dollars per gallon) 2.42 2.34 3.7 % 2.39 2.60 (8.2 )% Operating cost per ASM (cents) 18.19 17.52 3.8 % 17.76 17.61 0.8 % Operating cost per ASM excluding net special items (cents) 18.14 17.49 3.7 % 17.70 17.39 1.8 % Operating cost per ASM excluding net special items and fuel (cents) 14.51 13.99 3.7 % 14.12 13.50 4.6 % Passenger enplanements (thousands) 55,321 55,806 (0.9 )% 223,540 226,405 (1.3 )% Departures (thousands): Mainline 295 291 1.4 % 1,175 1,191 (1.3 )% Regional 268 256 4.7 % 1,055 972 8.6 % Total 563 547 2.9 % 2,230 2,163 3.1 % Average stage length (miles): Mainline 1,171 1,147 2.1 % 1,184 1,154 2.6 % Regional 469 461 1.8 % 466 459 1.4 % Total 837 826 1.4 % 844 842 0.3 % Aircraft at end of period: Mainline (2) 1,013 977 3.7 % 1,013 977 3.7 % Regional (3) 567 585 (3.1 )% 567 585 (3.1 )% Total 1,580 1,562 1.2 % 1,580 1,562 1.2 % Full-time equivalent employees at end of period: Mainline 106,000 102,700 3.2 % 106,000 102,700 3.2 % Regional (4) 33,100 30,600 8.2 % 33,100 30,600 8.2 % Total 139,100 133,300 4.4 % 139,100 133,300 4.4 % Note: Amounts may not recalculate due to rounding. (1) Unless otherwise noted, operating statistics include mainline and regional operations. Regional includes wholly-owned regional airline subsidiaries and operating results from capacity purchase carriers. (2) Excluded from the aircraft count above are three Airbus A321XLR mainline aircraft that are held in temporary storage as of December 31, 2025. (3) Includes aircraft owned and leased by American as well as aircraft operated by third-party regional carriers under capacity purchase agreements. Excluded from the aircraft count above are four Bombardier CRJ900 regional aircraft that are held in temporary storage as of December 31, 2025. (4) Regional full-time equivalent employees only include our wholly-owned regional airline subsidiaries.





American Airlines Group Inc. Consolidated Revenue Statistics by Region (Unaudited) 3 Months Ended December 31, Increase

12 Months Ended December 31, Increase

2025 2024 (Decrease)

2025 2024 (Decrease)

Domestic (1) Revenue passenger miles (millions) 41,547 41,203 0.8 % 166,753 166,302 0.3 % Available seat miles (ASM) (millions) 50,529 48,495 4.2 % 200,291 195,250 2.6 % Passenger load factor (percent) 82.2 85.0 (2.8 ) pts 83.3 85.2 (1.9 ) pts Passenger revenue (dollars in millions) 9,191 9,051 1.5 % 35,201 35,336 (0.4 )% Yield (cents) 22.12 21.97 0.7 % 21.11 21.25 (0.7 )% Passenger revenue per ASM (cents) 18.19 18.66 (2.5 )% 17.57 18.10 (2.9 )% Latin America (2) Revenue passenger miles (millions) 8,908 8,860 0.5 % 35,014 35,438 (1.2 )% Available seat miles (millions) 10,754 10,405 3.4 % 41,314 40,889 1.0 % Passenger load factor (percent) 82.8 85.2 (2.4 ) pts 84.8 86.7 (1.9 ) pts Passenger revenue (dollars in millions) 1,648 1,662 (0.9 )% 6,444 6,560 (1.8 )% Yield (cents) 18.50 18.76 (1.4 )% 18.40 18.51 (0.6 )% Passenger revenue per ASM (cents) 15.33 15.98 (4.1 )% 15.60 16.04 (2.8 )% Atlantic Revenue passenger miles (millions) 8,382 8,013 4.6 % 38,699 38,407 0.8 % Available seat miles (millions) 9,899 9,573 3.4 % 46,154 46,574 (0.9 )% Passenger load factor (percent) 84.7 83.7 1.0 pts 83.8 82.5 1.3 pts Passenger revenue (dollars in millions) 1,423 1,324 7.5 % 6,583 6,445 2.1 % Yield (cents) 16.98 16.52 2.8 % 17.01 16.78 1.4 % Passenger revenue per ASM (cents) 14.38 13.82 4.0 % 14.26 13.84 3.1 % Pacific Revenue passenger miles (millions) 2,759 2,600 6.1 % 9,828 8,648 13.6 % Available seat miles (millions) 3,290 3,030 8.6 % 11,652 10,235 13.8 % Passenger load factor (percent) 83.8 85.8 (2.0 ) pts 84.3 84.5 (0.2 ) pts Passenger revenue (dollars in millions) 395 365 8.3 % 1,415 1,245 13.7 % Yield (cents) 14.32 14.03 2.1 % 14.40 14.39 0.1 % Passenger revenue per ASM (cents) 12.01 12.04 (0.2 )% 12.15 12.16 (0.1 )% Total International Revenue passenger miles (millions) 20,049 19,473 3.0 % 83,541 82,493 1.3 % Available seat miles (millions) 23,943 23,008 4.1 % 99,120 97,698 1.5 % Passenger load factor (percent) 83.7 84.6 (0.9 ) pts 84.3 84.4 (0.1 ) pts Passenger revenue (dollars in millions) 3,466 3,351 3.5 % 14,442 14,250 1.4 % Yield (cents) 17.29 17.21 0.5 % 17.29 17.27 0.1 % Passenger revenue per ASM (cents) 14.48 14.56 (0.6 )% 14.57 14.59 (0.1 )%

Note: Amounts may not recalculate due to rounding.



(1) Domestic results include Canada, Puerto Rico and U.S. Virgin Islands.

(2) Latin America results include the Caribbean.



Reconciliation of GAAP Financial Information to Non-GAAP Financial Information



American Airlines Group Inc. (the Company) sometimes uses financial measures that are derived from the condensed consolidated financial statements but that are not presented in accordance with GAAP to understand and evaluate its current operating performance and to allow for period-to-period comparisons. The Company believes these non-GAAP financial measures may also provide useful information to investors and others. These non-GAAP measures may not be comparable to similarly titled non-GAAP measures of other companies, and should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute for or superior to, any measure of performance, cash flow or liquidity prepared in accordance with GAAP. The Company is providing a reconciliation of reported non-GAAP financial measures to their comparable financial measures on a GAAP basis.

The tables below present the reconciliations of the following GAAP measures to their non-GAAP measures:



Operating Income (GAAP measure) to Operating Income Excluding Net Special Items (non-GAAP measure)

Operating Margin (GAAP measure) to Operating Margin Excluding Net Special Items (non-GAAP measure)

Pre-Tax Income (GAAP measure) to Pre-Tax Income Excluding Net Special Items (non-GAAP measure)

Pre-Tax Margin (GAAP measure) to Pre-Tax Margin Excluding Net Special Items (non-GAAP measure)

Net Income (GAAP measure) to Net Income Excluding Net Special Items (non-GAAP measure) Basic and Diluted Earnings Per Share (GAAP measure) to Basic and Diluted Earnings Per Share Excluding Net Special Items (non-GAAP measure)

Management uses these non-GAAP financial measures to evaluate the Company's current operating performance and to allow for period-to-period comparisons. As net special items may vary from period-to-period in nature and amount, the adjustment to exclude net special items provides management with an additional tool to understand the Company's core operating performance.

Additionally, the tables below present the reconciliations of total operating costs (GAAP measure) to total operating costs excluding net special items and fuel (non-GAAP measure) and total operating costs per ASM (CASM) to CASM excluding net special items and fuel. Management uses total operating costs excluding net special items and fuel and CASM excluding net special items and fuel to evaluate the Company's current operating performance and for period-to-period comparisons. The price of fuel, over which the Company has no control, impacts the comparability of period-to-period financial performance. The adjustment to exclude fuel and net special items provides management with an additional tool to understand and analyze the Company's non-fuel costs and core operating performance.

Reconciliation of Operating Income Excluding Net Special Items 3 Months Ended December 31, Percent Increase 12 Months Ended December 31, Percent Increase 2025 2024 (Decrease) 2025 2024 (Decrease) (in millions) (in millions) Operating income as reported $ 451 $ 1,134 $ 1,467 $ 2,614 Operating net special items: Mainline operating special items, net(1) 35 (14 ) 159 610 Regional operating special items, net(2) 3 33 3 33 Operating income excluding net special items $ 489 $ 1,153 (57.6 %) $ 1,629 $ 3,257 (50.0 %) Calculation of Operating Margin Operating income as reported $ 451 $ 1,134 $ 1,467 $ 2,614 Total operating revenues as reported $ 13,999 $ 13,660 $ 54,633 $ 54,211 Operating margin 3.2 % 8.3 % 2.7 % 4.8 % Calculation of Operating Margin Excluding Net Special Items Operating income excluding net special items $ 489 $ 1,153 $ 1,629 $ 3,257 Total operating revenues as reported $ 13,999 $ 13,660 $ 54,633 $ 54,211 Operating margin excluding net special items 3.5 % 8.4 % 3.0 % 6.0 % Reconciliation of Pre-Tax Income Excluding Net Special Items Pre-tax income as reported $ 141 $ 795 $ 190 $ 1,154 Pre-tax net special items: Mainline operating special items, net(1) 35 (14 ) 159 610 Regional operating special items, net(2) 3 33 3 33 Nonoperating special items, net (28 ) (6 ) - 24 Total pre-tax net special items 10 13 162 667 Pre-tax income excluding net special items $ 151 $ 808 (81.3 %) $ 352 $ 1,821 (80.7 %) Calculation of Pre-Tax Margin Pre-tax income as reported $ 141 $ 795 $ 190 $ 1,154 Total operating revenues as reported $ 13,999 $ 13,660 $ 54,633 $ 54,211 Pre-tax margin 1.0 % 5.8 % 0.3 % 2.1 % Calculation of Pre-Tax Margin Excluding Net Special Items Pre-tax income excluding net special items $ 151 $ 808 $ 352 $ 1,821 Total operating revenues as reported $ 13,999 $ 13,660 $ 54,633 $ 54,211 Pre-tax margin excluding net special items 1.1 % 5.9 % 0.6 % 3.4 % 3 Months Ended December 31, Percent Increase 12 Months Ended December 31, Percent Increase Reconciliation of Net Income Excluding Net Special Items 2025 2024 (Decrease) 2025 2024 (Decrease) (in millions, except share and per share amounts) (in millions, except share and per share amounts) Net income as reported $ 99 $ 590 $ 111 $ 846 Net special items: Total pre-tax net special items(1), (2) 10 13 162 667 Net tax effect of net special items (3 ) 6 (36 ) (151 ) Net income excluding net special items $ 106 $ 609 (82.5 %) $ 237 $ 1,362 (82.6 %) Reconciliation of Basic and Diluted Earnings Per Share Excluding Net Special Items Net income excluding net special items $ 106 $ 609 $ 237 $ 1,362 Shares used for computation (in thousands): Basic 660,492 657,746 659,964 656,996 Diluted 661,856 723,690 661,052 721,300 Earnings per share excluding net special items: Basic $ 0.16 $ 0.93 $ 0.36 $ 2.07 Diluted(3) $ 0.16 $ 0.86 $ 0.36 $ 1.96 Reconciliation of Total Operating Costs per ASM Excluding Net Special Items and Fuel Total operating expenses as reported $ 13,548 $ 12,526 $ 53,166 $ 51,597 Operating net special items: Mainline operating special items, net(1) (35 ) 14 (159 ) (610 ) Regional operating special items, net(2) (3 ) (33 ) (3 ) (33 ) Total operating expenses excluding net special items 13,510 12,507 53,004 50,954 Aircraft fuel and related taxes (2,701 ) (2,502 ) (10,718 ) (11,418 ) Total operating expenses excluding net special items and fuel $ 10,809 $ 10,005 $ 42,286 $ 39,536 (in cents) (in cents) Total operating expenses per ASM as reported 18.19 17.52 17.76 17.61 Operating net special items per ASM: Mainline operating special items, net(1) (0.05 ) 0.02 (0.05 ) (0.21 ) Regional operating special items, net(2) - (0.05 ) - (0.01 ) Total operating expenses per ASM excluding net special items 18.14 17.49 17.70 17.39 Aircraft fuel and related taxes per ASM (3.63 ) (3.50 ) (3.58 ) (3.90 ) Total operating expenses per ASM excluding net special items and fuel 14.51 13.99 14.12 13.50 Note: Amounts may not recalculate due to rounding.

FOOTNOTES:



(1)The 2025 three month period mainline operating special items, net principally included severance-related expenses. The 2025 twelve month period mainline operating special items, net principally included adjustments to litigation reserves, severance-related expenses and a one-time charge for adjustments to vacation accruals resulting from pay rate increases effective January 1, 2025, related to the ratification of the contract extension in the fourth quarter of 2024 with the Company's mainline maintenance and fleet service team members.

The 2024 twelve month period mainline operating special items, net included $605 million of one-time charges resulting from the ratifications of new collective bargaining agreements with the Company's mainline flight attendants and passenger service team members.

(2)The 2024 three and twelve month period regional operating special items, net included a $33 million non-cash write down of regional aircraft resulting from the decision to permanently park 43 Embraer ERJ145 aircraft.

(3)The 2024 three and twelve month period diluted earnings per share gives effect to, among other things, the Company's outstanding 6.5% senior convertible notes by (a) adding back to earnings $15 million and $51 million of interest expense, respectively, related to such convertible notes, net of estimated profit sharing and tax effects and (b) including in the diluted shares outstanding, 61.7 million shares issuable in respect to such convertible notes.

American Airlines Group Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (In millions)(Unaudited) Year Ended December 31, 2025 2024 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 3,099 $ 3,983 Cash flows from investing activities: Capital expenditures and aircraft purchase deposits (3,779 ) (2,683 ) Proceeds from sale-leaseback transactions and sale of property and equipment 344 654 Sales of short-term investments 6,189 8,013 Purchases of short-term investments (4,905 ) (7,194 ) Decrease in restricted short-term investments 3 177 Other investing activities 254 65 Net cash used in investing activities (1,894 ) (968 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Payments on long-term debt and finance leases (5,504 ) (4,467 ) Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt 3,773 1,670 Net proceeds from fuel financing 840 74 Other financing activities (160 ) (71 ) Net cash used in financing activities (1,051 ) (2,794 ) Net increase in cash and restricted cash 154 221 Cash and restricted cash at beginning of year 902 681 Cash and restricted cash at end of year(1) $ 1,056 $ 902 (1) The following table provides a reconciliation of cash and restricted cash to amounts reported within the condensed consolidated balance sheets: Cash $ 954 $ 804 Restricted cash included in restricted cash and short-term investments 102 98 Total cash and restricted cash $ 1,056 $ 902

Free Cash Flow



The Company's free cash flow summary is presented in the table below, which is a non-GAAP measure that management believes is useful information to investors and others in evaluating the Company's ability to generate cash from its core operating performance that is available for use to reinvest in the business or to reduce debt. The Company defines free cash flows as net cash provided by operating activities less net cash used in investing activities, adjusted for (1) net purchases or sales of short-term investments and (2) change in restricted cash. We believe that calculating free cash flow as adjusted for these items is more useful for investors because short-term investment activity and restricted cash are not representative of activity core to our operations.

This non-GAAP measure may not be comparable to similarly titled non-GAAP measures of other companies, and should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute for or superior to, any measure of performance, cash flow or liquidity prepared in accordance with GAAP. Our calculation of free cash flow is not intended, and should not be used, to measure the residual cash flow available for discretionary expenditures because, among other things, it excludes mandatory debt service requirements and certain other non-discretionary expenditures.

Year Ended December 31, 2025

(in millions) Net cash provided by operating activities $ 3,099 Adjusted net cash used in investing activities (1) (3,182 ) Free cash flow $ (83 ) (1) The following table provides a reconciliation of adjusted net cash used in investing activities for the year ended December 31, 2025 (in millions): Net cash used in investing activities $ (1,894 ) Adjustments: Net sales of short-term investments (1,284 ) Increase in restricted cash (4 ) Adjusted net cash used in investing activities $ (3,182 )





American Airlines Group Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (In millions, except shares) December 31, 2025 December 31, 2024 (unaudited) Assets Current assets Cash $ 954 $ 804 Short-term investments 4,882 6,180 Restricted cash and short-term investments 735 732 Accounts receivable, net 2,075 2,006 Aircraft fuel, spare parts and supplies, net 2,792 2,638 Prepaid expenses and other 767 794 Total current assets 12,205 13,154 Operating property and equipment Flight equipment 46,597 43,521 Ground property and equipment 10,479 10,202 Equipment purchase deposits 656 1,012 Total property and equipment, at cost 57,732 54,735 Less accumulated depreciation and amortization (25,192 ) (23,608 ) Total property and equipment, net 32,540 31,127 Operating lease right-of-use assets 7,091 7,333 Other assets Goodwill 4,091 4,091 Intangibles, net 2,066 2,044 Deferred tax asset 2,368 2,485 Other assets 1,413 1,549 Total other assets 9,938 10,169 Total assets $ 61,774 $ 61,783 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity (Deficit) Current liabilities Current maturities of long-term debt and finance leases $ 3,753 $ 5,322 Accounts payable 2,840 2,455 Accrued salaries and wages 2,128 2,150 Air traffic liability 7,158 6,759 Loyalty program liability 3,725 3,556 Operating lease liabilities 1,058 1,092 Fuel financing 914 74 Other accrued liabilities 2,916 2,887 Total current liabilities 24,492 24,295 Noncurrent liabilities Long-term debt and finance leases, net of current maturities 25,254 25,154 Pension and postretirement benefits 1,568 2,128 Loyalty program liability 6,839 6,498 Operating lease liabilities 5,905 5,976 Other liabilities 1,443 1,709 Total noncurrent liabilities 41,009 41,465 Stockholders' equity (deficit) Common stock, 660,301,080 shares outstanding at December 31, 2025 7 7 Additional paid-in capital 7,387 7,424 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (4,389 ) (4,565 ) Retained deficit (6,732 ) (6,843 ) Total stockholders' deficit (3,727 ) (3,977 ) Total liabilities and stockholders' equity (deficit) $ 61,774 $ 61,783

Total Debt and Net Debt

The Company's total debt and net debt are presented below, which are non-GAAP measures that management believes are useful for assessing the Company's debt profile. Total debt is defined as debt, finance and operating lease liabilities and pension obligations, and net debt is defined as total debt, net of unrestricted cash and short-term investments.



Total Debt and Net Debt (at end of period) December 31, 2025 (in millions) Debt and finance leases $ 29,007 Operating lease liabilities 6,963 Pension obligations 539 Total debt 36,509 Less: cash and short-term investments 5,836 Net debt $ 30,673



