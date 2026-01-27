AGF Management Limited Reports Fourth Quarter And Fiscal Year 2025 Financial Results

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)

Reported quarterly adjusted diluted earnings per share of $0.62

Total assets under management and fee-earning assets of $60.4 billion Declared quarterly dividend per share to 12.5 cents

TORONTO, Jan. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AGF Management Limited (AGF or the Company) (TSX: AGF.B) today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended November 30, 2025. AGF reported total assets under management and fee-earning assets1 of $60.4 billion compared to $56.8 billion as at August 31, 2025 and $53.6 billion as at November 30, 2024. “Over the last year, we demonstrated resilience and adaptability while remaining focused on execution. Our results reflect continued progress against our strategic priorities, as we expanded our offerings, diversified our client base and earned industry recognition for our strong performance, innovation, and culture,” said Judy Goldring, Chief Executive Officer, AGF. AGF's mutual fund gross sales were $1,425 million for the quarter compared to $1,260 million in the previous quarter and $993 million in the prior year quarter. Retail mutual fund2 net sales were $282 million compared to $262 million in the previous quarter and $14 million in the prior year quarter. “I'm proud of what we've accomplished and excited about the opportunities ahead. Our results reflect the discipline and focus behind our strategy, and as the industry landscape evolves, we remain committed to executing, staying responsive, and building on our momentum,” added Goldring. ___________________

2 Retail mutual fund net sales (redemptions) are calculated as reported mutual fund net sales (redemption) less non-recurring institutional net sales (redemptions) in excess of $5 million invested in our mutual funds. Key Business Highlights: AGF named Judy Goldring as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) in July following the passing of Kevin McCreadie, CEO and Chief Investment Officer. Ms. Goldring is a respected industry leader with over 30 years of experience. In her most recent role as President and Head of Global Distribution, she drove strategic planning and shaped key corporate initiatives. As CEO, she announced the following changes to AGF's senior leadership team to capitalize on the strength of the firm's talent and its multi-year growth strategy:

Chris Jackson was appointed President & Chief Operating Officer. Reporting to the CEO, he oversees the execution of strategic plans in support of business priorities and provides counsel on business planning and direction for corporate initiatives to AGF's leadership team.

David Stonehouse was named interim CIO, AGF Investments, while a search for a new CIO is underway. Ash Lawrence, Head of AGF Capital Partners, AGF's multi-boutique alternatives business, serves as EMT sponsor for the Office of the CIO, providing strategic guidance and support.

AGF Capital Partners announced the launch of AGF NHC Tactical Alpha Fund, an absolute-return strategy designed to deliver attractive risk-adjusted returns with low beta to traditional asset classes. AGF Investments Inc. launched AGF Enhanced U.S. Income Plus Fund, an alternative mutual fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation and generate a high level of consistent income by investing in U.S. equity securities and employing dynamic options strategies such as put writing and covered call writing. AGF International Advisors Company Limited, a subsidiary of AGF, was once again accepted as a signatory to the UK Stewardship Code, a best-practice benchmark in investment stewardship. AGF advanced its commitment to gender equity by partnering with VersaFi (formerly Women in Capital Markets), an organization dedicated to removing barriers to women's advancement and promoting best practices, policies, and programs that drive gender diversity in the workplace. AGF renewed its partnership with Trees for Life through a new three-year agreement, continuing a relationship that began in 2019. Through this partnership, AGF supports initiatives that expand urban tree planting, enhance local biodiversity, and engage communities in environmental education. To date, AGF employees have helped plant more than 1,000 trees across Canada. Awards Wins AGF was recognized as one of Greater Toronto's Top Employers for 2026, an honour that reflects the strength of the firm's culture and the meaningful work being done to invest in its people. AGF Investments Inc. was recognized with 2024 FundGrade A+® Awards for AGF American Growth Fund, AGF Fixed Income Plus Fund and AGF Global Select Fund. At the 2025 Wealth Professional Awards, AGF Investments Inc. was named Mutual Fund Provider of the Year. The firm was also honoured as an Excellence Awardee in the Employer of Choice category. AGF SAF Private Credit Trust won best 3-Year Return in the Private Debt category and Kensington Private Equity Fund won best 10-Year Return in the Private Equity category at the 2025 Canadian Hedge Fund Awards. AGF Investments Inc. earned multiple 2025 LSEG Lipper Fund Awards across three categories:

AGF European Equity Class (Series F) won for both the 3-year and 5-year periods in the European Equity category.

AGF Global Select Fund (Series F) won for the 10-year period in the Global Equity category. AGF American Growth Fund (Series F) won for the 5-year period in the U.S. Equity category.

Financial Highlights:

Adjusted EBITDA3 for the three months and year ended November 30, 2025 was $52.4 million and $186.0 million, compared to $39.6 million and $166.4 million for the comparative prior year period.

Net management, advisory and administration fees3 for the three months and year ended November 30, 2025 was $94.8 million and $352.6 million, compared to $83.6 million and $318.4 million for the comparative prior year period.

Adjusted selling, general and administrative costs for the three months and year ended November 30, 2025 was $67.9 million and $252.3 million, compared to $66.2 million and $239.3 million for the comparative prior year period. The increase in adjusted SG&A from prior year is driven by higher salaries and benefits and non-compensation expenses, as well as one additional quarter of KCPL results.

Adjusted EBITDA from AGF Capital Partners for the three months and year ended November 30, 2025, was $16.7 million and $56.6 million, compared to $12.4 million and $56.9 million for the comparative prior year period. Adjusted net income attributable to equity owners3 for the three months and year ended November 30, 2025 was $41.2 million ($0.62 adjusted diluted EPS) and $130.5 million ($1.93 adjusted diluted EPS), compared to $29.8 million ($0.45 adjusted diluted EPS) and $111.6 million ($1.67 adjusted diluted EPS) for the comparative prior year period.



Three months ended Years ended November 30, August 31, November 30, November 30, November 30, (in millions of Canadian dollars, except per share data) 2025

2025

2024

2025

2024

Revenues Management, advisory and administration fees $ 133.8

$ $ $ $ Trailing commissions and investment advisory fees (39.0)

(37.9)

(36.6)

(150.3)

(141.3)

Net management, advisory and administration fees3 $ $ $ $ $ Deferred sales charges 0.9

0.9

1.3

4.0

6.6

Adjusted revenue from AGF Capital Partners3 Other revenue3 2.2

2.3

2.7

5.6

7.8

Total adjusted net revenue3 Selling, general and administrative Adjusted selling, general and administrative3 EBITDA3 Adjusted EBITDA3 Net income - equity owners of the Company Adjusted net income - equity owners of the Company3 Diluted earnings per share 0.67

0.42

0.43

1.91

1.46

Adjusted diluted earnings per share3 0.62

0.46

0.45

1.93

1.67

Free cash flow3 Dividends per share 0.125

0.125

0.115

0.490

0.455







Three months ended November 30, August 31, May 31, February 28, November 30, (in millions of Canadian dollars) 2025 2025 2025 2025 2024 Mutual fund assets under management (AUM)4 $ 34,984 $ 32,958 $ 30,975 $ 31,167 $ 30,662 ETFs and SMA AUM 4,136 3,487 2,771 2,913 2,537 Segregated accounts and sub-advisory AUM 7,190 6,685 6,448 6,529 6,977 Total AGF Investments AUM 46,310 43,130 40,194 40,609 40,176 AGF Private Wealth AUM 9,488 9,016 8,568 8,623 8,567 AGF Capital Partners AUM 2,454 2,510 2,600 2,468 2,752 Total AUM $ 58,252 $ 54,656 $ 51,362 $ 51,700 $ 51,495 AGF Capital Partners fee-earning assets5 2,136 2,121 2,112 2,142 2,111 Total AUM and fee-earning assets5 $ 60,388 $ 56,777 $ 53,474 $ 53,842 $ 53,606 Mutual fund net sales4 276 247 18 258 5 Retail mutual fund net sales2 282 262 65 342 14 Average daily mutual fund AUM4 34,424 32,122 29,770 30,853 29,173

3 Net management, advisory and administration fees, adjusted revenue from AGF Capital Partners, total net revenue, adjusted selling, general and administrative, EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income, adjusted diluted earnings per share and free cash flow are not standardized measures prescribed by IFRS. The Company utilizes non-IFRS measures to assess our overall performance and facilitate a comparison of quarterly and full-year results from period to period. They allow us to assess our investment management business without the impact of non-operational items. These non-IFRS measures may not be comparable with similar measures presented by other companies. These non-IFRS measures and reconciliations to IFRS, where necessary, are included in the Management's Discussion and Analysis available at .

4 Mutual fund AUM includes retail AUM and institutional client AUM invested in customized series offered within mutual funds.

5 Fee-earning assets represents assets in which AGF has carried interest ownership and earns recurring fees but does not have ownership interest in the managers.

For further information and detailed financial statements for the fourth quarter and year ended November 30, 2025, including Management's Discussion and Analysis, which contains discussions of non-IFRS measures, please refer to AGF's website at under 'About AGF' and 'Investor Relations' and at .

Conference Call

AGF will host a conference call to review its earnings results today at 11 a.m. ET.

The live audio webcast with supporting materials will be available in the Investor Relations section of AGF's website at or at . Alternatively, the call can be accessed over the phone by registering here or in the Investor Relations section of AGF's website at , to receive the dial-in numbers and unique PIN.

A complete archive of this discussion along with supporting materials will be available at the same webcast address within 24 hours of the end of the conference call.

About AGF Management Limited

Founded in 1957, AGF Management Limited (AGF) is an independent and globally diverse asset management firm. Our companies deliver excellence in investing in the public and private markets through three business lines: AGF Investments, AGF Capital Partners and AGF Private Wealth.

AGF brings a disciplined approach, focused on incorporating sound, responsible and sustainable corporate practices. The firm's collective investment expertise, driven by its fundamental, quantitative and private investing capabilities, extends globally to a wide range of clients, from financial advisors and their clients to high-net worth and institutional investors including pension plans, corporate plans, sovereign wealth funds, endowments and foundations.

Headquartered in Toronto, Canada, AGF has investment operations and client servicing teams on the ground in North America and Europe. With over $60 billion in total assets under management and fee-earning assets, AGF serves more than 820,000 investors. AGF trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol AGF.B.

About AGF Investments

AGF Investments is a group of wholly owned subsidiaries of AGF Management Limited, a Canadian reporting issuer. The subsidiaries included in AGF Investments are AGF Investments Inc. (AGFI), AGF Investments LLC (AGFUS) and AGF International Advisors Company Limited (AGFIA). The term AGF Investments may refer to one or more of these subsidiaries or to all of them jointly. This term is used for convenience and does not precisely describe any of the separate companies, each of which manages its own affairs. AGF Investments entities only provide investment advisory services or offers investment funds in the jurisdiction where such firm and/or product is registered or authorized to provide such services.

About AGF Capital Partners

AGF Capital Partners is AGF's multi-boutique alternatives business with Affiliate Managers across both private assets and alternative strategies. Clients benefit from the specialized investment expertise of Affiliate Managers1 combined with the organizational support and breadth of resources of AGF Management Limited (AGF). With over 18 years average experience, AGF Capital Partners Affiliate Managers including, Kensington Capital Partners Limited, New Holland Capital, LLC and AGF SAF Private Credit, manage approximately C$14.4 billion* in alternative AUM and fee earning assets on behalf of institutional and retail clients. Affiliate Manager AUM may not be consolidated into AGF Management Limited's reported AUM.

*U.S. AUM converted FX rate as at November 30, 2025 (1.40)

The term 'Affiliate Manager' refers to any partner regardless of relationship structures or revenue sharing agreements. The form of AGF's structured partnership interests in Affiliate Managers differs from Affiliate Manager to Affiliate Manager. The structure of the relationship with a particular Affiliate Manager, or the revenue that AGF agrees to share in, may change. Affiliate Managers only provide investment advisory services or offer products in the jurisdiction where such firm, individuals and/or product is registered or authorized to provide such services.

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investment fund investments. Please read the prospectus before investing. Investment funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated.

AGF Management Limited shareholders, analysts and media, please contact:

Nick Smerek

VP, Financial Planning & Analysis

416-865-4337, ...

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements about the Company, including its business operations, strategy and expected financial performance and condition. Forward-looking statements include statements that are predictive in nature, depend upon or refer to future events or conditions, or include words such as 'expects,' 'estimates,' 'anticipates,' 'intends,' 'plans,' 'believes' or negative versions thereof and similar expressions, or future or conditional verbs such as 'may,' 'will,' 'should,' 'would' and 'could.' In addition, any statement that may be made concerning future financial performance (including income, revenues, earnings or growth rates), ongoing business strategies or prospects, fund performance, and possible future action on our part, is also a forward-looking statement. Forward-looking statements are based on certain factors and assumptions, including expected growth, results of operations, business prospects, business performance and opportunities. While we consider these factors and assumptions to be reasonable based on information currently available, they may prove to be incorrect. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and projections about future events and are inherently subject to, among other things, risks, uncertainties and assumptions about our operations, economic factors and the financial services industry generally. They are not guarantees of future performance, and actual events and results could differ materially from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements made by us due to, but not limited to, important risk factors such as level of assets under our management, volume of sales and redemptions of our investment products, performance of our investment funds and of our investment managers and advisors, client-driven asset allocation decisions, pipeline, competitive fee levels for investment management products and administration, and competitive dealer compensation levels and cost efficiency in our investment management operations, as well as general economic, political and market factors in North America and internationally, interest and foreign exchange rates, global equity and capital markets, business competition, taxation, changes in government regulations, unexpected judicial or regulatory proceedings, technological changes, cybersecurity, the possible effects of war or terrorist activities, outbreaks of disease or illness that affect local, national or international economies, natural disasters and disruptions to public infrastructure, such as transportation, communications, power or water supply or other catastrophic events, and our ability to complete strategic transactions and integrate acquisitions, and attract and retain key personnel. We caution that the foregoing list is not exhaustive. The reader is cautioned to consider these and other factors carefully and not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Other than specifically required by applicable laws, we are under no obligation (and expressly disclaim any such obligation) to update or alter the forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. For a more complete discussion of the risk factors that may impact actual results, please refer to the 'Risk Factors and Management of Risk' section of the 2025 Annual MD&A.

