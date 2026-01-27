Whitestone REIT Announces Fourth Quarter 2025 Earnings Webcast And Conference Call
|Dial-in number for domestic participants:
|1-877-407-0784
|Dial-in number for international participants:
|1-201-689-8560
|Passcode:
|13757652
The conference call will be recorded, and a telephone replay will be available through March 12, 2026:
|Replay number for domestic participants:
|1-844-512-2921
|Replay number for international participants:
|1-412-317-6671
|Passcode:
|13757652
To listen to a live webcast of the conference call, please visit Whitestone's investor relations website, and then click on the webcast link. A replay of the call will be available on Whitestone's website via the webcast link.
About Whitestone REIT
Whitestone REIT (NYSE: WSR) is a community-centered real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, owns, operates, and develops open-air, retail centers located in some of the fastest growing markets in the country: Phoenix, Austin, Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston and San Antonio.
Our centers are convenience focused: merchandised with a mix of service-oriented tenants providing food (restaurants and grocers), self-care (health and fitness), services (financial and logistics), education and entertainment to the surrounding communities. The Company believes its strong community connections and deep tenant relationships are key to the success of its current centers and its acquisition strategy. For additional information, please visit the Company's investor relations website.
Investor and Media Contact:
David Mordy
Director of Investor Relations
Whitestone REIT
(713) 435-2219
...
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment