Whitestone REIT Announces Fourth Quarter 2025 Earnings Webcast And Conference Call

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) HOUSTON, Jan. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) (“Whitestone” or the“Company”) today announced that it will release its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2025 after the market close on Wednesday, February 25, 2026. The Company will host a webcast and conference call to discuss the results on Thursday, February 26, 2026, at 8:30 A.M. Eastern Time. The call will be led by Dave Holeman, Chief Executive Officer. The webcast and conference call access information is as follows:

Dial-in number for domestic participants: 1-877-407-0784 Dial-in number for international participants: 1-201-689-8560 Passcode: 13757652

The conference call will be recorded, and a telephone replay will be available through March 12, 2026:

Replay number for domestic participants: 1-844-512-2921 Replay number for international participants: 1-412-317-6671 Passcode: 13757652

To listen to a live webcast of the conference call, please visit Whitestone's investor relations website, and then click on the webcast link. A replay of the call will be available on Whitestone's website via the webcast link.

About Whitestone REIT

Whitestone REIT (NYSE: WSR) is a community-centered real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, owns, operates, and develops open-air, retail centers located in some of the fastest growing markets in the country: Phoenix, Austin, Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston and San Antonio.

Our centers are convenience focused: merchandised with a mix of service-oriented tenants providing food (restaurants and grocers), self-care (health and fitness), services (financial and logistics), education and entertainment to the surrounding communities. The Company believes its strong community connections and deep tenant relationships are key to the success of its current centers and its acquisition strategy. For additional information, please visit the Company's investor relations website.

Investor and Media Contact:

David Mordy

Director of Investor Relations

Whitestone REIT

(713) 435-2219

...