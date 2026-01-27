Intelligent Power Modules Market Report 2026: Global Industry Forecast To Reach $5.6 Billion With Strong Contribution From Renewable Energy And Evs
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|250
|Forecast Period
|2026-2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026
|$3.33 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$5.6 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|13.9%
|Regions Covered
|Global
The companies featured in this Intelligent Power Module market report include:
- Mitsubishi Electric Corp. ON Semiconductor Corp. Infineon Technologies AG Fuji Electric Co. Ltd. Semikron Elektronik GmbH & Co. KG ROHM Co. Ltd. Microchip Technology Inc. Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corp. Vincotech GmbH Powerex Inc. Renesas Electronics Corp. Silan Semiconductor Manufacturing Group Power Integrations Inc. Sanken Electric Co. Ltd. Vishay Intertechnology Inc. Fairchild Semiconductor International Inc. International Rectifier Corp. IXYS Corporation Hitachi Power Semiconductor Device Ltd. SanRex Corp. ABB Ltd. Texas Instruments Inc. STMicroelectronics N.V. Microsemi Corp. Ideal Power Inc. TECX Inc. Vicor Corporation Quail Electronics Inc. TAMURA Corp.
Intelligent Power Module Market
