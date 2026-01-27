(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)







Company Announcement No 03/2026

27 January 2026

Change of share capital

At the ekstraordinay general meeting of Sydbank A/S held on 4 December 2025 it was resolved to reduce the Bank's share capital by nominally DKK 21,737,530 by cancelling 2,173,753 shares.

The creditors' time limit for filing claims has expired and the Board of

Directors has subsequently decided to implement the capital reduction.

The capital reduction will be registered with the Danish Business

Authority.

AL Sydbank's total share capital represents nominally DKK 857,884,160,

equal to 85,788,416 shares of DKK 10 each (85,788,416 voting rights).

As a result of the capital reduction the Bank's Articles of Association have been amended with respect to the size of the share capital.

