Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Change Of Share Capital


2026-01-27 07:16:48
Company Announcement No 03/2026
Peberlyk 4
6200 Aabenraa
Denmark
Tel +45 74 37 37 37
AL Sydbank A/S
CVR No DK 12626509, Aabenraa
sydbank

27 January 2026

Dear Sirs

Change of share capital

At the ekstraordinay general meeting of Sydbank A/S held on 4 December 2025 it was resolved to reduce the Bank's share capital by nominally DKK 21,737,530 by cancelling 2,173,753 shares.

The creditors' time limit for filing claims has expired and the Board of
Directors has subsequently decided to implement the capital reduction.

The capital reduction will be registered with the Danish Business
Authority.

AL Sydbank's total share capital represents nominally DKK 857,884,160,
equal to 85,788,416 shares of DKK 10 each (85,788,416 voting rights).

As a result of the capital reduction the Bank's Articles of Association have
been amended with respect to the size of the share capital. The revised
Articles of Association are available at al-sydbank and

Yours sincerely


AL Sydbank A/S

Attachment

  • SM 03 UK

