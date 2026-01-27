Pakistan: BLF Chief Accuses 'Puppet' Balochistan CM Of Enacting Draconian Detention Law

MENAFN - IANS) Quetta, Jan 27 (IANS) Balochistan Liberation Front (BLF) chief Allah Nazar Baloch has accused Balochistan Chief Minister Sarfraz Bugti of implementing a "draconian detention law" while alleging that, on an average, five people are abducted and disappeared daily in the province by the Pakistani law-enforcement agencies.

In a statement shared on social media platform Truth Social, Baloch urged the United Nations, the European Union, Amnesty International, Human Rights Watch, and the global intelligentsia to speak out against the ongoing genocide of Baloch people in the province.

"The puppet Chief Minister of occupied Balochistan, acting on the advice of his masters, has enacted a draconian detention law. I strongly appeal to international human rights organisations to raise their voices against this tyranny," Baloch wrote on Truth Social.

"These detention centres are reminders of Nazi concentration camps. On average, five people are abducted and disappeared daily by Pakistan's law-enforcement agencies. The policy of“kill and dump” has been further intensified by this rogue state in Balochistan," he added.

Allah Nazar Baloch questioned Baloch parliamentarians of remaining silent on brutal actions taken by the authorities in Balochistan, terming silence in times of injustice "complicity." He termed Baloch freedom movement "legitimate" and in accordance with international laws and principles.

"I also want to address those Baloch parliamentarians who claim to be non-violent. If that is truly the case, why is there complete silence from them in the face of such brutal actions by the hard state? Silence in times of injustice is complicity. The world is moving toward a multipolar order, yet the United Nations still exists and carries moral and legal responsibility.

"I urge the UN, the European Union, Amnesty International, Human Rights Watch, and the global intelligentsia to speak out against the ongoing genocide of the Baloch nation. The Baloch freedom movement is legitimate and conducted in accordance with international laws and principles. History will judge those who resist oppression and also those who chose to look away," he added.

Last week, a report stated that the approval of the 'Balochistan Prevention, Detention and Deradicalisation Rules 2025' by the provincial government headed by controversial Chief Minister Bugti is an attempt to legalise enforced disappearances in Balochistan.

A meeting of the Balochistan provincial cabinet was held under the chairmanship of Bugti earlier this week whose government is led by the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP). During the meeting, 'The Balochistan Post' analysed in an editorial, a contentious decision was taken to grant legal cover to enforced disappearances and to detain forcibly disappeared persons in custody centres, where they would be interrogated under the supervision of police officers from the Counter-Terrorism Department.

"The approval of the Balochistan Prevention, Detention and Deradicalisation Rules 2025 by a government installed with the backing of Pakistan's powerful institutions is an attempt to legalise enforced disappearances in Balochistan. The apparent objective is to suppress the growing movement against enforced disappearances and state repression, and to silence the families of the disappeared. Declaring forcibly disappeared individuals as 'suspects' and subjecting them to interrogation in detention centres instead of presenting them before courts stands in direct contradiction to the fundamental human rights guaranteed under the Constitution of Pakistan," the editorial piece detailed.