Amir And Chairman Of Sudanese Sovereignty Council Hold Official Talks

Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani and Chairman of the Transitional Sovereignty Council of the Republic of the Sudan HE Lt. Gen. Abdel Fattah Al Burhan held an official meeting at the Amiri Diwan on Tuesday, January 27, 2026.

At the beginning of the meeting, HH the Amir welcomed HE the Chairman of the Sudanese Sovereignty Council and the accompanying delegation, expressing his hope that this visit would contribute to strengthening cooperation between the two brotherly countries and expanding it to broader horizons.

For his part, the Chairman of the Sudanese Sovereignty Council expressed his gratitude for the warm welcome, affirming his commitment to strengthening bilateral relations in a way that serves the interests of both countries and their brotherly peoples.

During the meeting, bilateral relations between the two brotherly countries were reviewed, along with ways to support and develop them in various fields. Discussions also covered the evolving situation in Sudan and the international efforts underway to achieve security, stability, and peace, while preserving Sudan's unity and sovereignty over all its territory.

HH the Amir and HE the Chairman of the Sovereignty Council also held a bilateral meeting during which they exchanged views on the most prominent regional and international issues and developments of common interest.

The meeting was attended by Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani, Chief of the Amiri Diwan HE Abdullah bin Mohammed Al Khulaifi, and a number of Their Excellencies the Ministers and senior officials.

On the Sudanese side, it was attended by Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Mohi El-Din Salem, Director of the Office of His Excellency the Chairman of the Sovereignty Council HE Major General Adel Sabedrat, and a number of Their Excellencies, senior officials, members of the accompanying official delegation.