Sendturtle Wins The Winter 2026 Top Performer Award In Document Management From Sourceforge

SendTurtle is proud to be a winner of the Top Performer award from SourceForge, the world's largest software reviews and comparison website.

Arlington, VA - January 27, 2026 - SendTurtle, the smart eSignature and document management software, announced today that it has been awarded the Winter 2026 Top Performer Award by SourceForge. SourceForge is the world's largest B2B software review and comparison website with nearly 20 million in-market B2B software buyers per month. This award recognizes exceptional companies and products with a high volume of recent excellent user reviews that puts them in the top tenth percentile of highly reviewed products on SourceForge.

To win the Winter 2026 Top Performer award, each award recipient had to receive enough high-rated user reviews to place the winning product in the top 10% of favorably reviewed products out of the 100,000 products on SourceForge, which demonstrates the utmost quality that SendTurtle delivers to customers.

“User feedback and experience are important to us. We're excited to accept the SourceForge Winter 2026 Top Performer Award. We do our best to provide a best-in-class document and file sharing product, and we're happy to see our users rewarding us with good reviews,” says SendTurtle CEO & Co-Founder, Ian Garrett.

About SendTurtle

Launched in 2024, SendTurtle (by Phalanx) is a software product that helps teams close deals faster and with insight. The platform provides sales teams and business owners with document eSignatures, secure sharing, and page-by-page engagement analytics. After working with hundreds of startups and witnessing firsthand how founders struggle with scattered tools and zero visibility after hitting "send," the team built SendTurtle: a fast, secure, and smart way to share documents, sales proposals, and decks.

With built-in privacy, engagement insights, and AI-driven recommendations, SendTurtle makes sending high-stakes documents smarter, safer, and stress-free-for founders, consultants, and teams alike. Learn more at sendturtle.

About SourceForge

SourceForge is the world's largest B2B software comparison directory, serving nearly 20 million users every month and featuring user reviews, product comparisons, software guides, and more. SourceForge features over 105,000 B2B software products across 4,000 B2B software categories. SourceForge's mission is to help businesses find the best software to fit their needs and their budget. There are a variety of software tools available to businesses, and there are tools in almost every category and niche, each serving a slightly different purpose.