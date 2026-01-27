Jordan, Morocco Discuss Draft Twinning Agreement On Heritage Tourism, Traditional Crafts

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Salt, Jan. 27 (Petra) -- A delegation from Morocco's Fez-Meknes region and the Greater Salt Municipality on Tuesday discussed a draft twinning agreement covering cultural and heritage tourism, crafts, and traditional products, ahead of its signing.The visiting delegation was headed by Fez-Meknes Regional Council President Abdelouahed El-Ansari, alongside council members and executive directors. The municipality said the initiative reflects the importance Morocco attaches to cooperation between two historic cities inscribed on UNESCO's World Heritage List.The delegation was received by Salt Mayor Ali Batayneh, Balqa Tourism Director Mahmoud Arabyat, the municipality's director, and officials overseeing local development, culture and tourism, women's empowerment, public relations, and media.Batayneh said the twinning is a practical translation of the deep-rooted Jordanian-Moroccan ties, strengthened by His Majesty King Abdullah II and His Majesty King Mohammed VI.El-Ansari thanked the municipality for its welcome and noted the strong similarities between the two cities, particularly their rich architectural heritage and tangible and intangible cultural assets, expressing hope the agreement would deepen bilateral ties.The draft agreement includes cooperation in cultural and heritage tourism, exchange of expertise in heritage preservation and management, crafts and traditional products, joint exhibitions and events to showcase products in both cities, and activities reflecting the shared cultural identity of the two cities.During its visit, the Moroccan delegation toured Salt's heritage landmarks and reviewed the narratives that supported the city's UNESCO inscription. The delegation also visited the municipality-organized Ramadan Charity Bazaar, featuring handicrafts, traditional products, and foods associated with the holy month.