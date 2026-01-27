Jordan, Türkiye Discuss Enhancing Air Transport Cooperation

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Jan. 27 (Petra) -- Chief Commissioner of the Civil Aviation Regulatory Commission (CARC) Captain Daifallah Farajat discussed with Türkiye's Ambassador to Jordan Yakup Caymazoglu the strong relations between Jordan and Türkiye, particularly in air transport and civil aviation.Both sides underscored the need to expand avenues of joint cooperation in a manner that serves the interests of the two countries.The meeting reviewed key challenges facing airlines regionally and globally, and ways to address them through continued technical and regulatory coordination.Farajat outlined recent developments in Jordan's aviation sector, including the start of operations by several foreign airlines from Amman City Airport.He said the move aligns with government plans to enhance the airport's competitiveness and create an attractive operating environment for aviation investment, contributing to increased tourism and commercial activity in the capital while supporting national carriers.For his part, Caymazoglu noted the launch of expansion works at Istanbul's Sabiha Gokcen International Airport, saying the project will significantly increase the airport's capacity and provide more flexible and diverse travel options, thereby strengthening air connectivity between the two countries.Both sides expressed their aspiration to continue cooperation and exchange technical expertise to ensure the safety, security and efficiency of air transport between Jordan and Türkiye.