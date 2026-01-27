Environment Ministry Distributes Waste Containers Under Litter Reduction Strategy

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Jan. 27 (Petra) – The Ministry of Environment on Tuesday distributed 400 plastic waste containers, each with a capacity of 240 liters, to several governorates, as part of efforts to support municipal initiatives to reduce littering and enhance sanitation infrastructure nationwide.In a statement, the ministry said the distribution covered the governorates of Amman, Zarqa, Madaba and Mafraq, in addition to the Dhuleil District. The move falls within the executive program of the National Cleanliness and Anti-Indiscriminate Waste Dumping Strategy, which was launched earlier this month to improve public hygiene standards and raise environmental awareness among citizens.The ministry explained that the initiative targets all governorates across the Kingdom, with the objective of strengthening the environmental infrastructure of municipalities, as well as tourist and archaeological sites. It said the measure contributes to sustainability, protects public health, and helps preserve the aesthetic character of cities.The Ministry of Environment stressed the importance of cooperation between official institutions and local communities to ensure the success of such initiatives, urging citizens to properly use the designated containers and actively contribute to maintaining a clean and healthy environment.