Amman Stock Exchange Closes Higher

Amman, Jan. 27 (Petra) -- The Amman Stock Exchange (ASE) recorded a total trading volume of JD 6.8 million on Tuesday, with 3.4 million shares traded through 3,236 transactions.The ASE general index closed at 3,547 points, marking a 0.36 percent increase.The industrial sector index rose by 0.74 percent, the financial sector by 0.28 percent, and the services sector by 0.23 percent.Of the 111 companies traded during the session, share prices rose for 42 companies, while 28 companies saw declines.

