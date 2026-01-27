Jordan, Oman Explore Collaboration On Labor Market, Vocational Training

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Jan. 27 (Petra) – Minister of Labor Khaled Bakkar on Tuesday met with Omani Minister of Labor Mahad bin Said Baawain to discuss avenues of cooperation between the two countries.The meeting was held on the sidelines of the third Global Labor Market Conference, currently taking place in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, under the theme "Future in Progress."According to a Ministry of Labor statement, discussions focused on mechanisms for exchanging expertise in the fields of social security, vocational training, and labor market regulation.The two ministers underscored the importance of following up on existing agreements and enhancing institutional coordination through mutual visits between the two ministries, with the aim of benefiting from best practices and shared experiences in labor-related sectors.