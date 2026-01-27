Turkmenistan And Iran Move Toward Creating Trade Hubs At Border Crossings

Participants examined the potential for collaboration within free economic zones, which are anticipated to act as key catalysts for business activity. The parties also identified specific sectors for increasing cross-border cargo transportation and deliberated on strategies to foster greater tourism exchanges.

Earlier, in December, officials from Iran and Turkmenistan convened at the Lotfabad border terminal to explore the extension of operational hours at the Lotfabad-Artuq crossing. They also addressed the need to improve the geometric design of the land route and discussed the construction of dual lanes to accommodate road traffic.