Turkmenistan And Iran Move Toward Creating Trade Hubs At Border Crossings

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, January 27. Turkmenistan and Iran discussed the creation of specialized trade zones at the Serakhs-Serakhs and Altyn Asyr-Incheh Borun border checkpoints, Trend reports via the press service of the Turkmen Government.

The issue was raised between ambassadors of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) and the leadership of Iran's Supreme Council for Free Trade, Industrial and Special Economic Zones in Tehran. The discussions centered on actionable measures to enhance multilateral cooperation and broaden business relations within the region.

Participants examined the potential for collaboration within free economic zones, which are anticipated to act as key catalysts for business activity. The parties also identified specific sectors for increasing cross-border cargo transportation and deliberated on strategies to foster greater tourism exchanges.

Earlier, in December, officials from Iran and Turkmenistan convened at the Lotfabad border terminal to explore the extension of operational hours at the Lotfabad-Artuq crossing. They also addressed the need to improve the geometric design of the land route and discussed the construction of dual lanes to accommodate road traffic.

