From 'Wazir-1' To 'Afridi-1': Star Names, Record Bids At Nishtar Hall Auction

Peshawar: The grand auction of personalized and choice vehicle number plates is underway at Nishtar Hall Peshawar, drawing extraordinary interest from the public as well as prominent personalities. During the auction, several premium number plates were sold for millions of rupees.

So far, the highest bid in the ongoing auction was placed on the number plate“Wazir-1,” which was sold for Rs 15 million. It was followed by“Afridi-1,” which fetched Rs 14.05 million and was purchased by Peshawar Zalmi owner Javed Afridi.

The second-highest major bid was recorded for“Khan-1,” sold for Rs 11.1 million. The number plate was bought by Member of Provincial Assembly Nek Muhammad Khan. Similarly, the“Peshawar-1” number plate was auctioned for Rs 10 million.

Among other notable plates,“Durrani-1” was sold for Rs 1.66 million, while“Gandapur-1” was purchased for Rs 1.08 million.

According to Excise Department officials, the base price for all personalized number plates was set at Rs 1 million, but bids went far higher due to strong public interest. The bidding process for more number plates is still ongoing.