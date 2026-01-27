Ukraine's MFA On Salvini's Call For Capitulation: We Advise Him To Address Putin

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Ukrainian MFA spokesperson Heorhii Tykhyi stated this on the social media platform X, Ukrinform reports.

"From 3,000 to 5,000 Ukrainians took part in the Battle of Monte Cassino, one of the fiercest battles of World War II, and they did not choose 'between defeat and annihilation,' even though victory sometimes seemed very distant. They fought shoulder to shoulder with other Allies because it was about the freedom of Italy and all of Europe," the diplomat recalled.

He emphasized that no matter how difficult Ukraine's struggle is today, it is just as principled as it was 80 years ago.

Tykhyi also noted that Ukraine will always be grateful for the support of Italy and all Italians who, "unlike Matteo Salvini," understand that the fate of peace in Europe is being decided on the battlefield in Ukraine.

"And as for the deputy prime minister, if he is concerned about a peace agreement, we advise him to address not the President of Ukraine – a country defending itself against aggression – but Putin, who started this war," he said.

As Ukrinform previously reported, President Zelensky said that Ukraine's negotiating team is preparing for the next round of trilateral talks between Ukraine, the United States, and Russia this week. According to him, a new meeting of the Ukraine-US-Russia teams could take place as early as Sunday, February 1.

Earlier, Italy's Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini called on President Zelensky to sign a peace agreement with Putin as soon as possible. "We heard Zelensky who, after all the money, efforts, and assistance received, still has the nerve to complain. My friend, you are losing the war, you are losing people, authority, and dignity: sign a peace agreement as soon as possible," he said.

In 2024, Italy's parliament attempted to pass a vote of no confidence against Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini, whose far-right League party has ties to Russia.

Photo: facebook/salviniofficial