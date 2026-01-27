Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
India And Europe Launch First-Ever Defence Framework Amid Rising Global Tensions


India and the European Union have signed a comprehensive agreement to strengthen cooperation in security and defence, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced at a joint press conference following the visit of European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President Antonio Costa to New Delhi.

Azernews reports that the deal marks the first wide-ranging framework between the two sides in defence and security. It covers areas including maritime security, defence manufacturing and technologies, cybersecurity, hybrid threats, space, and counter-terrorism.

Modi said the agreement aims to expand joint defence production while reaffirming their commitment to a rules-based international order.“This will enable us to broaden the scope of our cooperation in the Indo-Pacific region,” he added.

Highlighting global instability, Modi noted that the India-EU partnership could serve as a stabilising factor in the international system.

The pact represents a significant step in deepening strategic ties between India and Europe, signalling a shared commitment to security, technological collaboration, and regional stability.

