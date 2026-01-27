Azerbaijanuk Interparliamentary Dialogue Resumes With London Meeting

MENAFN - AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

The next meeting of the Azerbaijan–United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland Interparliamentary Relations Working Group was held in London, marking a renewed phase in parliamentary engagement between the two countries, Azernews reports.

The Azerbaijani delegation was led by Fariz Ismayilzadeh, Member of Parliament and head of the working group. During the visit, Ismayilzadeh held meetings with four British MPs, focusing on the current state and future prospects of bilateral parliamentary cooperation.

Beyond parliamentary contacts, the Azerbaijani delegation also engaged with leading think tanks and research institutions, including the Royal United Services Institute (RUSI) and the International Institute for Strategic Studies (IISS). Discussions covered regional security dynamics, geopolitical developments, and Azerbaijan's role in broader Euro-Atlantic and Eurasian contexts.

Speaking about the visit, Ismayilzadeh noted that this was his second trip to London as head of the working group and emphasized the significance of restarting its activities after a prolonged pause.

“The activities of the working group have been resumed after a long break. We achieved this after our chairmanship and certain efforts of our parliament,” he said.

The meeting is seen as a step toward revitalizing Azerbaijan–UK parliamentary ties, strengthening dialogue not only at the legislative level but also with influential policy and security communities in the United Kingdom.