Ivanhoe Electric And SQM Enter Into Typhoon(TM) Driven Mineral Exploration And Collaboration Agreement In Chile To Explore For New Copper Deposits Beneath Electrically Resistive Caliche

Ivanhoe Electric to Provide a New Generation TyphoonTM Geophysical Survey System and Computational Geosciences' Advanced Data Inversion Software



SQM to Provide Access to Prospective Caliche-covered Mining Concessions on Major Copper Belts in Northern Chile

SQM to Fund at Least $9 Million for Exploration During the Collaboration's Initial Three-year Term Ivanhoe Electric has the Option to Form a 50/50 Joint Venture with SQM Upon Making a Qualifying Copper Discovery

Phoenix, Arizona--(Newsfile Corp. - January 27, 2026) - Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (NYSE American: IE) (TSX: IE) ("Ivanhoe Electric") Executive Chairman Robert Friedland and President and Chief Executive Officer Taylor Melvin are pleased to announce that Ivanhoe Electric has executed a definitive Collaboration and Exploration Agreement (the "Collaboration") with Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile ("SQM") (NYSE: SQM) (SSE: SQM-B) (SSE: SQM-A) to explore for copper in northern Chile. SQM is one of Chile's largest and oldest mining companies, with a market capitalization of approximately $24 billion. SQM is a world-leader in the production of lithium, potassium nitrate, and iodine from its mining operations in Chile, with one of the largest portfolios of mining concessions in the country. SQM produces its potassium nitrate and iodine through the exploitation of vast areas of caliche cover in the Atacama Desert. Caliche is a surface deposit of sediments cemented by salts, making it highly electrically resistive and impeding the penetration of low-power geophysical transmitters and their ability to detect underlying sulfide mineralization. TyphoonTM generates a powerful, clean electrical charge that can penetrate the highly resistive caliche cover to detect potential copper deposits at depth.

The Collaboration establishes the framework for Ivanhoe Electric and SQM to explore certain of SQM's mining concessions, comprising a total of 2,002 km2. Through a jointly run technical committee, the Collaboration will use Ivanhoe Electric's TyphoonTM geophysical surveying system and Computational Geosciences Inc.'s ("CGI") data inversion software to search for qualifying copper deposits during an initial three-year term. A "Qualifying Copper Deposit" is defined in the Collaboration as any deposit with the potential for at least one million tonnes of contained copper or copper equivalent, as determined by an independent geologist.

The Collaboration will be funded by SQM with an initial commitment of $9 million. Upon identifying a Qualifying Copper Deposit, Ivanhoe Electric will have the option to acquire a 50% interest in the deposit and form a 50/50 joint venture with SQM by paying a price equal to twice SQM's exploration expenditures to date. The exercise price will be paid to a new joint venture company and used for further exploration and other related activities. Upon the formation of a joint venture, SQM will contribute the relevant mining concessions and associated exploration data. Thereafter, the joint venture will be funded pro rata by each of Ivanhoe Electric and SQM.

Mr. Friedland commented: "We are proud to partner with SQM, one of Chile's great mining champions, to deploy our disruptive TyphoonTM and CGI technologies across northern Chile, one of the world's most prolific copper regions. Vast areas of electrically resistive caliche conceal enormous geological potential beneath the surface. Our TyphoonTM and CGI platform is uniquely capable of seeing through that cover to illuminate what other technologies cannot. Chile has supplied the world with copper for generations, and as demand accelerates, we believe the next wave of world-class copper discoveries will be found hidden beneath these large areas of caliche."

Mr. Melvin commented: "SQM's highly prospective mineral concessions and Ivanhoe Electric's powerful exploration technologies are a perfect combination to search for large-scale copper discoveries in Chile. Working with SQM to deploy our TyphoonTM and CGI technologies in one of the world's most important copper-producing regions underscores the confidence in our exploration platform and the capabilities of our team. We are excited to work together with SQM to define our initial exploration programs and begin the systematic search for new copper discoveries in Chile."

Pablo Altimiras, SQM's Chief Executive Officer of Iodine & Plant Nutrition Division, said: "This Collaboration with Ivanhoe Electric provides SQM with the technology platform to allow the exploration of caliche-covered mining areas, which by their nature are tough to explore using traditional exploration methods. Our exceptional location for copper deposits, exploration expertise, logistics network, and operational footprint provide the perfect foundation to deploy these advanced geophysical capabilities. We are confident that this synergy will allow us to unlock the immense potential of our mining concessions and accelerate the discovery of the critical minerals essential for the global energy transition."

The Ivanhoe Electric and SQM Collaboration will explore for copper deposits through the challenging caliche cover of the Atacama Desert

The Collaboration will use Ivanhoe Electric's TyphoonTM surveying and CGI software technologies to advance exploration on mining concessions largely concealed beneath post-mineral caliche and sedimentary cover. These caliche covered concessions are located on major porphyry copper and polymetallic manto belts in the Atacama Desert and near some of the largest copper mines in the world (Figure 1).







Figure 1: SQM mining concessions made available for the Collaboration and known copper deposits.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:



Note: Known copper deposits include reserves & resources from the most recent year available. Source: S&P Global Market Intelligence, 2025.

TyphoonTM is the brand name for Ivanhoe Electric's proprietary electrical geophysical surveying transmitter. TyphoonTM achieves its results through its unique specifications, which include a current output of up to 200 amps and a voltage output of up to 10,000 volts. The transmitter uses switches and capacitance systems which generate an exceptionally pure and stable transmitted signal, resulting in an extremely high signal-to-noise ratio.

TyphoonTM was originally developed by Ivanhoe Electric's former parent I-Pulse Inc. to unlock exploration in areas where potential sulfide mineral deposits are hidden by cover, where target depths exceed the range of conventional geophysical surveying systems, and in environments that have highly resistive surface conditions (such as caliche) (Figure 2).







Figure 2. TyphoonTM and Computational Geosciences Inc.'s advantage in mineral exploration.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:



Key terms of the Collaboration

The Collaboration and Exploration Agreement signed today includes the following key terms:

SQM commits $9 million to fund joint exploration during an initial three-year term.

A joint Technical Committee will collaboratively develop work programs and budgets over the Collaboration's 2,002 km2 of available mining concessions.

Ivanhoe Electric will operate all mutually approved TyphoonTM surveying across the available mining concessions, with each surveyed area becoming a designated TyphoonTM exploration area. All data inversions will be performed by CGI.

SQM will operate mutually approved drill programs within a designated TyphoonTM exploration area, leveraging its local expertise and resources, once drill targets have been identified.

If a designated TyphoonTM exploration area demonstrates the potential for more than one million tonnes of copper (or copper equivalent) as determined by an independent geologist, then Ivanhoe Electric has the option to form a 50/50 joint venture over the designated TyphoonTM exploration area.

In order to exercise its option, Ivanhoe Electric will be required to pay twice the total exploration expenditures funded by SQM to the date of the option exercise. The option exercise price will be paid to the joint venture to further exploration activities.

The Collaboration will be governed by a Management Committee and Technical Committee, composed of an equal number of members from Ivanhoe Electric and SQM.

Ivanhoe Electric is not required to provide any funding prior to the formation of a 50/50 joint venture.

At the end of the Collaboration, all mining concessions and exploration data not contributed to a new joint venture will remain the property of SQM.

If a joint venture is formed, it will be initially governed by a Board of Directors with equal representation from Ivanhoe Electric and SQM. The joint venture will continue exploration activities on the designated TyphoonTM exploration area transferred to the joint venture with the goal of advancing the project through to a development decision and future commercial production.

The joint venture will be funded on a pro rata basis, and subject to a customary dilution formula. Both parties have agreed not to transfer their shares in the joint venture before the earlier of a first mineral resource estimate and the fifth anniversary of the establishment of the joint venture company. Each of Ivanhoe Electric and SQM will be entitled to its proportional share of any future production from the project. Following any future development decisions, SQM will also have the option to operate the joint venture provided it holds at least 50% of the equity in the joint venture. SQM is also entitled to appoint the General Manager of the joint venture.







Photo 1. SQM and Ivanhoe Electric personnel observing an active Ivanhoe Electric TyphoonTM survey in the United States.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:



About Ivanhoe Electric

We are a United States domiciled minerals exploration company with a focus on developing mines from mineral deposits principally located in the United States. We seek to support American supply chain independence by finding and delivering copper and other critical metals vital to advanced manufacturing, infrastructure development, technology, and national security. We use our powerful TyphoonTM geophysical surveying system, together with advanced data analytics provided by our 94.3% owned subsidiary, Computational Geosciences Inc. ("CGI"), to accelerate and de-risk the mineral exploration process as we seek to discover new deposits of critical metals that may otherwise be undetectable by traditional exploration technologies. We believe the United States is significantly underexplored and has the potential to yield major new discoveries of critical metals. Our mineral exploration efforts focus on copper as well as other metals including nickel, cobalt, platinum group elements, gold and silver. Through the advancement of our portfolio of critical metals exploration projects, headlined by the Santa Cruz Copper Project in Arizona we intend to contribute to domestic supply by developing resources that support industrial and strategic sectors. We also operate a 50/50 joint venture with Saudi Arabian Mining Company ("Maaden") to explore for minerals on ~48,500 km2 of underexplored Arabian Shield in Saudi Arabia. In 2024, we established an exploration alliance with BHP Mineral Resources Inc. ("BHP"), a subsidiary of BHP Group Limited, to search for critical minerals in the United States.

About SQM

SQM is a global company that is listed on the New York Stock Exchange and the Santiago Stock Exchange (NYSE American: SQM) (SSE: SQM-B) (SSE: SQM-A). SQM develops and produces diverse products for several industries essential for human progress, such as health, nutrition, renewable energy and technology through innovation and technological development. SQM aims to maintain its leading world position in the lithium, potassium nitrate, and iodine markets as well as growing into new business opportunities where it can add value, such as the exploration activities that the company will be pursuing alongside with Ivanhoe Electric.

