Snow Clearance Lapses: 5 R & B Officials Suspended In Kashmir

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer)The Government of Jammu and Kashmir has suspended five Public Works (R&B) Department officials for delay in snow clearance and unauthorized absence from duty.

As per an official communication issued by the Public Works (R&B) Department, the action was taken following observations made during the visit of the Hon'ble Deputy Chief Minister to the Integrated Command & Control Centre (ICCC), Srinagar, on January 25.

During the visit, Er. Sandeep Vaishnavi, Assistant Engineer, Machinery Division Srinagar, was reportedly found absent from duty. The communication further states that elected representatives and public delegations from Shopian, Anantnag, Imam Sahib, Tangmarg, Zainapora and other areas of the Kashmir Division raised complaints regarding poor performance of certain PWD (R&B) officials, resulting in delays in snow clearance and disruption of road connectivity and essential services.

Taking serious note of the matter, the Deputy Chief Minister directed that the concerned officers and officials be placed under suspension and that departmental proceedings be initiated against them. Their duties have been assigned to other officers as per administrative convenience.

The suspended officials include Er. Noor Din, AEE; Er. Shabir Ahmad Ganie, AEE; Er. Nasir, AE; Er. Sandeep Vaishnavi, AE (PM Package); and Er. Ramiz, JE, posted in various divisions and sub-divisions of South Kashmir and Srinagar.

The Chief Engineers concerned have been asked to furnish their inputs in the matter to facilitate further proceedings.