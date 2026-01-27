Zigong (China) Lantern Festival Unveils A Visual Feast Of Chinese Colored Lanterns

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ZIGONG, China, Jan. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On the evening of January 23, the 32nd Zigong International Dinosaur Lantern Festival officially opened at the Chinese Colored Lantern World in Zigong, Sichuan Province, as 11 large-scale lantern installations and more than 200 smaller displays lit up in succession. Originating in the Tang dynasty and passed down for over a millennium, this luminous celebration shines anew today through the dynamic fusion of tradition and technology.

Hosted by the People's Government of Zigong City, the festival immerses visitors in a sea of shifting light and shadow from the moment they pass through the 35-meter-high entrance gate. A colossal Kunpeng - the legendary giant fish and bird recorded in the Daoist classic Zhuangzi: Carefree Wandering - spreads its wings over a span of 210 meters and rises 32 meters high. Mythical beast lanterns inspired by the ancient Chinese classic,“The Classic of Mountains and Seas” come to life alongside a blazing Fire Phoenix whose wings are assembled from 15,000 chili peppers, resembling frozen evening clouds; a radiant Water Qilin reconstructed from 46,000 recycled medicine bottles; and the imposing“Jinmaohou”, a creature from Chinese mythology crafted from 2,000 jin (equivalent to one ton) of hand-harvested rice straw. Romantic imaginations rooted in traditional Chinese culture are transformed into fantastical, immersive scenes.

In the“Creative Dream Lanterns” zone, the displays find their muse in nearly 6,000 children's drawings from around the world. From robots to the cosmos and dinosaurs, the boundless whimsy of childhood has been meticulously brought to life by Zigong lantern artisans. The result is a luminous tapestry that bridges young hearts and dreams across the globe in the most enchanting way.

More than a visual spectacle, the lantern festival also brings out a technology-infused amusement park. The vividly rendered“Legend of Mulan” lantern installation has gone viral online, depicting Hua Mulan - the iconic female general of ancient China - riding alongside her steed, her gaze resolute and her hair flowing.“The most challenging part of character lanterns is capturing facial expressions,” said the creative team.“Compared with last year, we introduced 3D modeling at an earlier stage. During production, we increased the density of the facial wire framework, placing steel wires at three-centimeter intervals on average.”

A 22-meter-tall, endearing beast named“Niannian” has become a favorite among children. Equipped with long-distance voice interaction technology, it can“understand” visitors' commands and engage in smooth, natural dialogues. Inside a 30-meter-high auspicious gourd lantern, an integrated sound, light, and electrical projection system animates the domed ceiling, allowing visitors to reach out and seemingly "catch" dynamic characters of light falling from above. Since ancient times, lantern viewing has been a cherished Chinese folk custom for celebrating festivals. The Zigong Lantern Festival traces its origins to New Year lighting traditions in the Tang dynasty and is now inscribed on China's national list of intangible cultural heritage.

Today, with Zigong lanterns traveling to over 500 cities across more than 80 countries and regions worldwide, a traditional folk practice has become a brilliant calling card of Chinese culture.

The Zigong lantern industry racks up over 6 billion yuan in annual output, sustaining a workforce of more than 100,000 people and claiming a share of 85% in the domestic lantern market. In 2025 alone, enterprises in Zigong's lantern industry delivered 112 lantern projects across 85 cities in 19 countries, such as the United States, France, and the Netherlands, with a global market share of 92%.

In March 2025, Zigong Lantern Group entered into long-term cooperation agreements with France's GL Events Group and Chile's FISA Group. Under the agreements, the“Chinese Lantern Festival” will be staged on an ongoing basis in both France and Chile.

Source: The People's Government of Zigong City

