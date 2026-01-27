Natural Carotenoids Market Expected To Reach USD 708.03 Million By 2035 Amid Rising Functional Nutrition Trends

Ottawa, Jan. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global natural carotenoids market size

The market is expected to grow due to the varied applications of the product, including the cosmetic industry, animal feed, food and beverages, and dietary supplements, which further fuel the market's growth.







Key Highlights of the Natural Carotenoids Market



By region, Asia Pacific dominated the natural carotenoids market in 2025, accounting for approximately 46% of the total share, while North America is expected to register the fastest growth during the forecast period.

By type, the beta-carotene segment held a major market share of around 35% in 2025, whereas the others segment (including capsanthin, fucoxanthin, etc.) is projected to grow at a CAGR during 2026–2035.

By source, the algae and microalgae segment led the market with approximately 40% of revenue in 2025, while the plant extracts (flowers & seeds) segment is expected to grow at a CAGR over the forecast period. By application, the food and beverage segment dominated the market with about 42% revenue share in 2025, whereas the functional food and beverages segment is projected to grow at a CAGR during 2026–2035.

“Natural carotenoids are transitioning from optional colorants to essential functional ingredients,” said Vidyesh Swar, Principal Consultant at Towards FnB.“Regulatory pressure on synthetic additives, combined with rising consumer demand for natural nutrition and advances in algae-based production, is accelerating adoption across multiple industries.”

Higher Demand for Healthier Options is fueling the Growth of the Natural Carotenoids Industry

The natural carotenoids market is observed to grow significantly due to higher demand for clean-label ingredients

The market also focuses on beta carotenoids produced with the help of natural sources such as algae, bacteria, and fungi, which are highly demanded by manufacturers to maintain the sustainability and purity of a product. They are also highly demanded for their antioxidant properties, which are further helpful for the growth of the market.

Technological Advancements are helpful for the Growth of the Market

Technological advancements helpful to improve the bioavailability of the product for cost-effective and sustainable production are one of the major factors for the growth of the market. Technological advancements also help to enhance delivery and stability, greener extraction, and maintain stability via encapsulation, further fueling the growth of the market.

Impact of AI on the Natural Carotenoids Market

Recent Developments in the Natural Carotenoids Market

In July 2025, Prodalim, a well-renowned name in the juice and specialty ingredients segment, announced the launch of its coloring foodstuffs and natural colors portfolio.



New Trends of Natural Carotenoids Market



Higher demand for clean label and natural ingredients is one of the major factors for the growth of the market.

Growing awareness about the benefits of beta carotenoids in the food and beverage industry, along with other domains, is another vital factor propelling the growth of the market. Higher demand for natural carotenoids in the aquaculture and animal feed manufacturing industry for improved quality also helps to elevate the industry's growth.



Product Survey of the Natural Carotenoids Market

Product Category Description or Function Common Forms or Variants Key Applications or User Segments Representative Brands or Product Types Beta-Carotene Provitamin A carotenoid used for coloring and nutritional fortification Oil suspensions, beadlets, powders Beverages, dairy products, dietary supplements Natural beta-carotene ingredients Lutein Xanthophyll carotenoid supporting eye health and natural coloration Oil suspensions, encapsulated powders Dietary supplements, functional foods Marigold-derived lutein Zeaxanthin Carotenoid often paired with lutein for eye health formulations Oil dispersions, beadlets Nutritional supplements, fortified foods Natural zeaxanthin extracts Lycopene Red carotenoid with antioxidant properties Oleoresins, beadlets, powders Supplements, beverages, functional foods Tomato-derived lycopene Astaxanthin Potent antioxidant carotenoid sourced from microalgae or yeast Oil extracts, softgel-grade powders Dietary supplements, aquaculture feed Natural astaxanthin ingredients Canthaxanthin Red-orange carotenoid used for pigmentation Oil-based and dry formulations Food coloring, feed applications Natural canthaxanthin products Paprika Oleoresin Carotenoid-rich extract providing red-orange color Oil-soluble oleoresins Processed foods, seasonings Paprika-derived color systems Annatto Extracts Natural carotenoid-based colorant derived from annatto seeds Oil-soluble and water-dispersible forms Dairy products, snacks, bakery Annatto color ingredients Mixed Carotenoid Blends Blends formulated for stability, color shade, or nutrition Multi-carotenoid beadlets or powders Functional foods, supplements Carotenoid blend systems Encapsulated Carotenoids Carotenoids protected for stability and controlled release Spray-dried, microencapsulated forms Beverages, supplements, fortified foods Encapsulated carotenoid ingredients

Natural Carotenoids Market Dynamics

What Are the Growth Drivers of the Natural Carotenoids Market?

Higher demand for natural and clean-label ingredients and options made from them is one of the major factors for the growth of the market. The growing health and wellness trends, followed by the growing health-conscious population, are another major factor fueling the growth of the natural carotenoids industry. The market is also observed to grow due to higher usage of beta carotenoids as natural additives and color, further fueling the growth of the market. The ingredient is also useful for the manufacturing of different types of makeup options due to its antioxidant property, further fueling the growth of the market.

Supply Chain Issue Hampering the Growth of the Natural Carotenoids Market

Higher costs of crops due to harsh climatic issues, geopolitical issues, pests, and various similar issues are some of the major restrictions in the growth of the market. Higher prices and shortages of raw materials affecting the price of the final product is another major issue in the growth of the market. Hence, such factors altogether hamper the growth of the market.

Higher Demand for Fortified Options Is Fueling the Growth of the Natural Carotenoids Industry

Higher demand for functional and fortified options is one of the major factors for the growth of the market. Such natural and organic options, helpful to enhance the taste, appearance, and flavors of food and beverages, are one of the major opportunities for the growth of the market. The market also observes growth due to the growing population of health-conscious consumers always in search of such options, further fueling the growth of the market.

Natural Carotenoids Market Regional Analysis

Asia Pacific Led the Natural Carotenoids Market in 2025

Asia Pacific dominated the natural carotenoids market in 2025, due to factors such as growing disposable income, rapid urbanization, growing aquaculture, and growing food and beverage options, further fueling the growth of the market. The market also observes growth due to higher demand for functional and nutraceutical options made from natural ingredients, which is further helpful for the growth of the market. India has made a major contribution to the growth of the market due to higher demand for clean-label ingredients, natural and organic options, and higher demand for functional and fortified options.

North America Is Observed to Be the Fastest-Growing Region in the Foreseen Period

North America is observed to be the fastest-growing region in the foreseen period due to higher demand for natural alternatives in the manufacturing of food and beverages, animal feed, and support various health benefits, such as enhancing immunity, which is helpful for the growth of the market. The US has made a major contribution to the growth of the market due to higher demand for clean-label ingredients and natural additives to enhance various health functions, fueling the growth of the market.

Europe Is Observed to Have a Notable Growth in the Foreseen Period

Europe is observed to have a notable growth in the foreseen period due to supportive government policies and regulatory frameworks, fueling the growth of the market. Higher demand for nutraceuticals and health supplements, along with higher demand for clean-label ingredients and fortified options enriched with vitamins and minerals, is another major factor fueling the growth of the market. Germany has made a major contribution to the growth of the market due to higher demand for clean label ingredients, organic animal feed, and functional and fortified options, further fueling the growth of the market in the foreseeable period.

Trade Analysis for the Natural Carotenoids Market

What Is Actually Traded (Product Forms and HS Proxies)



Natural carotenoid concentrates (such as β-carotene and mixed carotenoids derived from algae, marigold, or other botanical sources) are commonly traded under HS 29362100 (provitamins and vitamins; natural mixed carotenoids), which captures carotenoid extracts used as ingredients in food, nutraceutical, and cosmetic products. (Primary HS classification used in global trade)

Carotenoid-rich oil suspensions or concentrated carotenoid oil products are often declared under HS 32030020 (coloring matter of vegetable or animal origin) since they are used as natural pigments in food and animal feed and reported in export data under this heading. (Common classification in customs records)

Carotenoid powder preparations and natural pigment concentrates used in food coloring, dietary supplements, and functional foods may be traded under related HS subheadings like 29369000 for organic chemical carotenoid mixtures or 21069099 when blended into food preparations. (Alternate customs classification practice)

Carotenoid-rich botanical extracts destined for dietary supplements are sometimes coded under HS 3004 (medicaments or nutritional preparations) when supplied in capsule or tablet form, reflecting downstream product formats rather than raw ingredients. (Observed in trade descriptions) Pigment products based on carotenoids (including natural lycopene and other colorants) may also appear under HS 32041800 (carotenoid dyes and related coloring matter) due to overlapping pigment uses in food, cosmetics, and animal feed applications. (Wider HS classification data)



Top Exporters (Supply Hubs)



China: Major exporter of natural carotenoid extracts and concentrates, especially mixed carotenoids and β-carotene derivatives, supplying food, supplement, and cosmetic industries in multiple markets. (Export data usage for related HS codes shows extensive trade flows.)

India: Exporter of mixed carotenoids and botanical carotenoid extracts with shipments to Europe and Asia, reflected in customs records for HS 29369000 products. (Historical export data indicates diverse destination markets.)

European Union producers (e.g., Netherlands, Germany): Export hubs for value-added carotenoid ingredients and pigment products used in food and animal feed formulations, supported by integrated ingredient manufacturing clusters. (General trade pattern inference for carotenoid derivatives) United States: Supplier of high-purity natural carotenoid ingredients and branded concentrates into nutraceutical and food ingredient supply chains. (Observed in import/export listings for carotenoid HS categories)

Top Importers (Demand Centres)



European Union: Major importer of natural carotenoid concentrates and oil suspensions for use in food coloring, beverages, dietary supplements, and animal feed applications. (EU trade volumes in colouring matter and carotenoid derivatives support strong import activity.)

United States: Large importer of natural carotenoid ingredients for the dietary supplement and functional food sectors, driven by end-market demand for clean-label antioxidants and pigmented ingredients. (Customs classification data for carotenoid dyes shows significant import presence.)

Japan: Imports natural carotenoid extracts for use in pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, and nutraceutical products, reflecting strong demand for high-quality ingredient inputs. (Import trends implied by global HS usage patterns) South Korea: Growing importer of carotenoid pigment preparations and extract ingredients for functional foods and cosmetic formulations, linked to rising consumer emphasis on natural ingredients. (Global procurement trends for HS carotenoid categories)

Typical Trade Flows and Logistics Patterns



Bulk shipments of raw carotenoid concentrates and oil suspensions are shipped via containerized sea freight from producing regions (Asia, Europe, and North America) to major demand centers worldwide.

Powdered carotenoid derivatives with higher value density may be shipped by air freight or consolidated in smaller sea-freight consignments to maintain quality and shelf life.

Regional distribution hubs handle repackaging, compliance labeling (e.g., food-grade, supplement-grade), and storage prior to delivery to food manufacturers, supplement brands, and feed producers. Seasonal crop cycles and botanical harvests influence export timing, particularly for plant-derived carotenoids like lutein from marigold sources.

Trade Drivers and Structural Factors



Increasing demand for natural colorants and antioxidants in food, beverage, cosmetic, and dietary supplement markets supports sustained import demand for carotenoid ingredients.

Clean-label and natural ingredient trends encourage formulators to prioritize natural carotenoid extracts over synthetic alternatives.

Functional food and nutraceutical growth boosts global trade flows of high-purity carotenoid concentrates for antioxidant and eye-health applications.

Animal feed pigmentation requirements (e.g., poultry and aquaculture) stimulate consistent demand for carotenoid pigment imports. Regulatory acceptance of natural additives in key markets shapes sourcing strategies toward verified natural carotenoid producers.



Regulatory, Quality, and Market-Access Considerations



Natural carotenoid products must comply with food safety, additive, and labeling regulations in importing countries, including permitted use levels and purity standards for food, supplement, and cosmetic applications.

HS classification choice (e.g., 29362100 vs 32030020 vs 32041800) significantly affects tariff treatment, duty rates, and documentation required for customs clearance.

Registration or notification as a nutritional ingredient or color additive may be required in some markets prior to import. Quality certification (e.g., GRAS, organic, ISO) enhances market access, particularly for food and dietary supplement uses.

Government Initiatives and Public-Policy Influences



National food safety modernization and ingredient approval frameworks influence trade eligibility and the timeline for novel carotenoid extracts.

Policies that promote natural and clean-label ingredients can indirectly stimulate import demand for natural carotenoids in processed food and supplement sectors. Trade facilitation agreements and tariff harmonization measures affect costs and procedural ease for cross-border movement of carotenoid ingredients.



Natural Carotenoids Market Report Scope

Report Attribute Key Statistics Base Year 2025 Forecast Period 2026 to 2035 Growth Rate from 2026 to 2035 CAGR of 4% Market Size in 2026 USD 497.45 Million Market Size in 2027 USD 517.35 Million Market Size in 2030 USD 581.95 Million Market Size by 2035 USD 708.03 Million Dominated Region Asia Pacific Fastest Growing Region North America Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa

Natural Carotenoids Market Segmental Analysis

Type Analysis

The beta-carotene segment led the natural carotenoids market in 2025, due to higher demand for natural food colors

Source Analysis

The algae/microalgae segment led the natural carotenoids market in 2025, due to its high-value pigments such as beta-carotene and astaxanthin. The segment also acts as a natural and sustainable cell factory, further fueling the growth of the market. They source high-demand and natural carotenoids, fueling further health benefits along with the growth of the market. Higher demand for factors such as sustainability, scalability, diverse product portfolios, rising technological advancements, and rising health consciousness are also some of the major factors propelling the growth of the market.

The plant extracts/flowers and seeds segment is observed to grow in the foreseen period due to higher demand for clean-label and natural ingredients in various domains, due to the growing population of the health-conscious crowd. Higher demand for natural and organic alternatives in various industries, such as the pharmaceutical industry, health and wellness, the growing food and beverage industry, and various other industries, will help fuel the growth of the market. Technological advancements in the extraction methods and regulatory support from the government are other major factors fueling the growth of the market.

Application Analysis

The functional food and beverages segment is expected to grow in the foreseen period due to the growing population of health-conscious consumers, fueling the growth of the market in the foreseen period. Higher demand for clean-label options and sustainable options with higher bioavailability is another vital factor for the market's growth. Higher demand for natural additives supporting different health aspects, such as enhanced vision, improved gut health, and supportive innovative function, also helps to fuel the growth of the market in the foreseeable period.

Top Companies in the Natural Carotenoids Market



BASF SE

Chr. Hansen A/S

Cognis GmbH

Lonza Group AG

Kerry Group PLC

Glanbia Nutritionals

DDW, The Color House

§ DIC Corporation

LycoRed Ltd.

Wuhan Yuancheng Technology Co., Ltd.

Algatech Ltd.

AstaReal AB

Natural Alternatives International (NAI)

Haematococcus Life Science Co., Ltd.

Cyanotech Corporation

Interhealth Nutraceuticals

Zhejiang Medicine Co., Ltd. Xinjiang Natural Carotenoids Co., Ltd.

Segments Covered in the Report

By Type



Beta-Carotene

Astaxanthin

Lutein

Lycopene

Zeaxanthin

Canthaxanthin Others (Capsanthin, Fucoxanthin, etc.)



By Source



Algae / Microalgae

Fruits & Vegetables

Fungi & Yeast

Animal-derived (e.g., crustaceans) Plant Extracts / Flowers & Seeds



By Application



Food & Beverages

Dietary Supplements & Nutraceuticals

Pharmaceuticals

Cosmetics & Personal Care

Animal Feed & Aquaculture Functional Foods & Beverages

By Region

North America



U.S. Canada

Asia Pacific



China

Japan

India

South Korea Thailand



Europe



Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Sweden

Denmark Norway

Latin America



Brazil

Mexico Argentina



Middle East and Africa (MEA)



South Africa

UAE

Saudi Arabia Kuwait

