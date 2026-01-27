Industrial And Commercial LED Lighting Market Report 2026: $193.38 Bn Opportunities, Trends, Competitive Landscape, Strategies, And Forecasts, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|250
|Forecast Period
|2026 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026
|$93.19 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$193.38 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|20.0%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Global Industrial and Commercial LED Lighting Market Trends and Strategies
- Sustainability, Climate Tech & Circular Economy Industry 4.0 & Intelligent Manufacturing Internet of Things (Iot), Smart Infrastructure & Connected Ecosystems Digitalization, Cloud, Big Data & Cybersecurity Artificial Intelligence & Autonomous Intelligence Rising Adoption of Energy Efficient Industrial and Commercial Led Solutions Growth in Smart Connected Led Lighting Systems Advancement in Automated Led Manufacturing Technologies Increasing Integration of Digital Control and Monitoring Platforms Growing Use of Ai Enabled Lighting Optimization and Automation
Companies Featured
- Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. General Electric Company Panasonic Corporation Schneider Electric SE Honeywell International Inc. ABB Ltd. Toshiba Corporation Eaton Corporation plc Koninklijke Philips NV Emerson Electric Co. Wipro Ltd. Legrand S.A. Signify N.V. Osram Licht AG Hubbell Incorporated ams-OSRAM AG Acuity Brands Inc. Stanley Electric Co. Ltd. Havells Ltd. Leviton Manufacturing Company Inc. Zumtobel Group IDEAL INDUSTRIES INC. Lutron Electronics The Jaquar Group Syska Hennessy Group Dialight plc Digital Lumens Inc. Deco Lighting Inc. Litetronics International Inc. Current Lighting Solutions LLC
Industrial and Commercial LED Lighting Market
