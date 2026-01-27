India-EU Trade Deal: How Lower Duties Could Reduce Beer And Wine Prices

A historic trade deal between India and Europe, signed after two decades of negotiations, will significantly open India's market. The agreement slashes tariffs on 90% of EU goods, including major reductions on luxury cars, wine, and beer.

India cut tariffs on wine and beer from 27 EU nations. Beer tax is now 50%, liquor 40%, and wine 20-30%. Taxes on items like olive oil, butter, and chocolate are now zero.

Tariffs on EU luxury cars drop from 110% to 10% (capped). Tariffs on machinery, chemicals, and drugs are also heavily reduced or removed entirely.

EU firms in finance and maritime services will get special perks in India. Better market access will create new business and jobs. A new chapter will support small businesses.