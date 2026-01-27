Did Samantha Ruth Prabhu Change Her Name After Marriage? Here's The Truth

Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu is starring in the movie 'Maa Inti Bangaram'. It's rumored that her new name will be on the movie's title card.

Before her first marriage, Samantha was always 'Samantha Ruth Prabhu'. After marrying Naga Chaitanya, she added 'Akkineni' to her name, but the marriage didn't last.

Samantha divorced Naga Chaitanya due to disagreements. She sparked rumors by dropping the 'Akkineni' name from her Instagram even before the official announcement.

Samantha has started a new chapter. She recently married director Raj Nidimoru. After her second wedding, she's reportedly changing her name to 'Samantha Nidimoru' for her films.

Shooting is on for 'Maa Inti Bangaram,' starring Samantha. It's directed by Nandini Reddy with a story by Raj Nidimoru. This will be her first film post-marriage.