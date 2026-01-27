5 Thorny Plants That Bring Negative Energy Into Your Home

Negative Thorny Plants: Thorny plants like cactus, babool, rose, prickly pear, and lemon can increase negative energy in the home. According to Vastu, keeping them inside is considered inauspicious. Find out which plants you should remove today.

Plants affect your home's energy. While some bring positivity, Vastu warns against thorny plants indoors. Their thorns symbolize negativity and can cause stress and conflict.

A common decorative plant, Vastu says the cactus brings stress and conflict. Its sharp thorns are believed to disrupt positive energy and cause mental turmoil at home.

The babool (Acacia) plant is considered unlucky. It's believed to spread negative energy, leading to financial troubles and disagreements among family members.

While beautiful, rose thorns can be negative indoors. Vastu suggests they cause relationship tension and arguments. It's best to plant them outside in a garden or on a balcony.

A type of cactus, its sharp thorns can create fear and unease. Avoid placing it in bedrooms or living rooms. Some use it in small pots to ward off the evil eye.

The thorny lemon plant is not ideal for indoors. Vastu says it can cause financial loss, work obstacles, and family stress. It's best to plant it in an open outdoor space.