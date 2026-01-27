Battle Of Galwan Twist: Salman Khan's Film Undergoes Reshoots Despite Completion Reports

Salman Khan's Battle of Galwan has sparked buzz as reports claimed filming was complete, but latest updates reveal the film is undergoing reshoots, with the reason behind this decision now coming to light.

Despite completing the initial shoot, Salman Khan and the team are back on set for a 15-day schedule to add crucial new action scenes for a greater narrative impact.The superstar steps into the shoes of a real-life hero, playing Colonel Bikumalla Santosh Babu in this war drama based on the 2020 Galwan Valley clash.The film will narrate the events of June 15, 2020, showcasing the bravery and sacrifice of 20 Indian soldiers who fought the Chinese army at 15,000 feet in Ladakh.Produced by Salman Khan himself under his banner Salman Khan Films and Jio Studios, this war epic is a high-budget project aiming for a spectacular audience experience.Starring Salman Khan and Chitrangada Singh, with a cameo by Govinda, the film is slated for an Eid release on April 17 this year.