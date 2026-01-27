Bangladesh Grapples With Rising Violence Ahead Of 2026 National Polls

Bangladesh continues to grapple with a volatile security landscape ahead of the national elections scheduled for February 12, 2026. Amidst a ban on the Awami League and rising communal tensions, the safety of religious minorities has become a focal point of international concern. Reports from human rights organisations and government agencies indicate a sharp rise in targeted violence against minorities since the interim government, led by Chief Advisor Muhammad Yunus, took power in August 2024.

Spike in Violence Against Minorities

In December alone, at least 51 incidents of violence have been reported till now. These included 10 murders, 10 cases of theft and robbery, 23 incidents involving the occupation of homes, business establishments, temples and land, looting and arson, four cases of arrest and torture on false allegations of religious defamation and being "agents of RAW", one attempted rape, and three incidents of physical assault, the Bangladesh Hindu Buddhist Christian Unity Council said in a statement.

Election Commission Vows to Protect Voters

Now, the Bangladesh Election Commission says it is duty bound to to protect the voting rights of minorities and ensure a peaceful poll. Senior Assistant Secretary Matiur Rahman said, "Our intelligence agencies have already gathered information regarding potential vulnerabilities in the region. The Election Commission has implemented preventive measures to ensure that no one can disturb the process or harm the voting of any group, including minorities. All agencies are carrying out their duties as per instructions. I can confidently say that no one will be able to interfere with the casting of votes."

Rahman said that the Bangladesh EC was taking all steps to ensure a free and fair election. "The Election Commission has already announced the election schedule and has selected 64 returning officers... Our preparations are ongoing, and we hope that the situation remains under control. We expect that all political parties, candidates, civil society, and citizens will join this process spontaneously. The Election Commission is taking all necessary steps to ensure a free, fair, and peaceful election in Bangladesh," he said. "As for the number of voters, we expect a large turnout. Around 1,700 candidates are contesting for the 300 parliamentary seats in Bangladesh. Some candidates have filed petitions in the High Court for the cancellation of their nominations. Once these matters are resolved, the list of candidates will be finalised... Our judicial and executive ministers are working together to ensure that no violations occur during the electoral process," he added.

Hindu Youth's Murder Sparks Outcry

On January 23, a25-year-old Hindu youth, Chanchal Bhowmik, was tragically burned to death in Narsingdi, Bangladesh, on Friday night. He was sleeping in a garage when the fire broke out, and CCTV footage suggests foul play. The Narsingdi police superintendent (SP), Abdullah Al Faruque, informed ANI over the phone that while the fire started inside the shop, CCTV footage has revealed a person of interest moving around the area.

India's Ministry of External Affairs had expressed serious concern over the killing of a Hindu youth in Bangladesh, linking the issue to the wider question of minority safety and law and order in the country. (ANI)

