Public Anger Erupts After School Bus Runs Over Delivery Boy In Jharkhand's Pakur, Markets Closed

Pakur (Jharkhand), Jan 27 (IANS) Widespread public anger erupted in Jharkhand's Pakur district on Tuesday after a young man was killed in a road accident involving a school bus near the district headquarters.

Hundreds of people took to the streets following the incident, blocking major roads across the city and forcing the closure of markets in protest.

Public anger was such that police could not even send the body for post-mortem examination.

The accident occurred around 9 a.m. near Gandhi Chowk, one of Pakur's busiest intersections, when a school bus hit a scooter being ridden by the victim, a delivery boy. The youth sustained a severe head injury and died on the spot.

The deceased was identified as Mridul Saha (around 18), a resident of Talwadanga village. According to family members, he worked as a delivery executive with a quick commerce company and was the sole breadwinner of the family.

As news of the incident spread, a large number of local residents gathered at the spot. Protesters kept the body on the road near Gandhi Chowk and levelled serious allegations of negligence against the administration and police.

They claimed traffic management in the area was in complete disarray, alleging that despite a no-entry rule, heavy vehicles and buses were routinely allowed to pass through, leading to frequent accidents.

The agitating crowd erected barricades and blocked several major roads, bringing vehicular movement to a complete halt. Long queues of vehicles formed across the city, causing severe inconvenience to commuters.

Tension further escalated when protesters reached the city police station, where they burnt tyres and raised slogans against the police. They demanded seizure of the school bus, arrest of the driver, and compensation for the victim's family.

Following the incident, senior police officers, including the city police station in charge, rushed to the spot and held discussions with the protesters. Police assured them of a fair investigation and strict action against those responsible. After the assurance, the protesters agreed to lift the road blockade around 4 p.m.