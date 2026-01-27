Jharkhand Chefs At Bharat Parv Offer Visitors A Culinary Journey With Cultural Pride

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Jan 27 (IANS) Celebrating indigenous ingredients and traditional cooking, the Jharkhand stall at the 25th Bharat Parv near Red Fort is attracting many visitors, an official said on Tuesday.

Looking to savour the authentic and time-honoured flavours of Jharkhand at the Institute of Hotel Management (IHM) Ranchi Stall, visitors are enjoying each moment of the culinary journey, the official from the Ministry of Tourism said.

The stall showcases the state's rich food heritage, rooted in tribal traditions, rural practices, and sustainable, millet-based cuisine, it said.

Presented under the umbrella of Jharkhand Tourism, the stall's menu highlights a wide range of traditional and festive preparations that represent everyday food practices across Jharkhand.

A signature offering, Dhuska with Aalo Chana ki Sabji, features crispy fermented lentil-rice bread served with a wholesome potato and chickpea curry, a beloved comfort dish across the state, said the statement.

Traditional sweets such as Arsha Pitha, made from rice flour and jaggery, showcase age-old festive recipes, while lesser-known indigenous snacks like Dumbu invite visitors to explore Jharkhand's unique culinary identity, said the statement.

A key focus of the state's food stall is its emphasis on millet-based cuisine, aligning with national initiatives promoting nutrition, sustainability, and climate-resilient agriculture. Innovative offerings such as Ragi Sev and Ragi Samosa reinterpret popular snacks using nutrient-rich finger millet.

Wholesome meal options like Chawal Chilka with Sabji and Madua Chilka with Sabji reflect traditional grain-based diets, paired with seasonal vegetables to provide balanced and nourishing meals, said the official statement.

The beverage selection includes Chawal ki Chai, a distinctive rice-based tea that offers a mild, comforting alternative to conventional tea, further highlighting the use of local ingredients and culinary innovation rooted in tradition.

For gifting and take-away, attractively packaged items such as Madua Cookies and Madua Ladoo combine traditional flavours with modern convenience. Contemporary offerings like the Madua Ragi Wrap add a modern touch, blending indigenous grains with familiar formats to appeal to a diverse audience.

The Jharkhand's stall at Bharat Parv not only celebrates the state's culinary heritage but also promotes sustainable food practices, nutritional awareness, and cultural pride, offering visitors an authentic taste of the state's rich and diverse food traditions, said the statement