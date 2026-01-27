403
Europe's Answer To Tariff Politics: A Giant Trade Deal With India
Key Points
Europe and India have reached the finish line on a long-negotiated trade agreement. The text still faces legal scrubbing and political approval before it can take effect.
Brussels projects the pact will remove or lower duties on 96.6% of goods traded by value. The bloc expects its exports to India could double by 2032.
It also calculates €4 billion ($4.75 billion) in annual tariff savings for European firms once the schedule is fully in place. New Delhi frames the deal as a growth engine for labor-heavy exports.
India's commerce ministry points to phased European tariff reductions covering 99.5% of traded goods over seven years, with many lines ultimately dropping to zero.
The beneficiaries include textiles, leather goods, gems and jewellery, plus chemicals and basic metals. The most eye-catching concession sits in autos.
Under EU terms, India would cut car import tariffs to 10% over five years, down from peaks around 110%. That single lane matters because it tests whether India is willing to open its most protected consumer market to global brands.
Alcohol barriers also ease: EU terms put wine duties at 75% immediately, down from 150%, with a glide path to 20%. Spirits fall toward 40% over time.
The scale is already large. India–EU trade reached $136.5 billion in the fiscal year ending March 2025. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen celebrated the breakthrough on X, branding it a historic step and hinting at more to come.
The subtext is geopolitics. Talks restarted in 2022 after a nine-year pause, then accelerated as Washington's tariff threats widened, including a 50% levy on some Indian goods.
An India–U.S. trade effort also fizzled last year, adding urgency to alternate routes. Europe is building those routes fast.
On January 17, 2026, the EU and Mercosur signed their agreement in Paraguay, linking the bloc more tightly to Brazil and its neighbors. Yet a court challenge promoted by EU lawmakers shows where this strategy can stumble: domestic politics.
If ratification holds, Europe could become a trade hub between giant markets. If it fails, the world drifts toward tougher bargaining and more fragmented blocs.
A new EU–India trade pact targets big tariff cuts and deeper market access.
Brussels is pairing India with Mercosur to build a wider rules-based trade lane.
Ratification is the real battlefield, but the prize is global influence.
