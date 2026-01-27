SAI Sports Science Division Conducts A Special Workshop For Coaches In Shooting And Archery

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Jan 27 (IANS) The Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sport will extend full support to sports science initiatives in every possible way, but it is important that we invest wisely and use sports science with precision to deliver results, informed Secretary (Sports) and Director General, SAI, Hari Ranjan Rao in New Delhi.

He was speaking on the opening day of a four-day Sports Science Workshop for Sports Authority of India (SAI) coaches in precision sports (archery and shooting), which got underway on Monday at the SAI Sports Science Division, Indira Gandhi Sports Complex in New Delhi.

Rao graced the event on Monday and gave the opening address, underlining the need to deepen the integration of sports science into daily training environments.

“The Ministry and the Government will extend full support to sports science initiatives in every possible way, but it is important that we invest wisely and use sports science with precision to deliver results,” Hari Ranjan Rao mentioned.“Sports science must be used effectively to support athletes, especially in disciplines where marginal gains can make the difference between participation and podium success.”

The workshop for SAI coaches in precision sports follows a series of coach sensitisation workshops, which started off in December last year. Similar workshops have been held at the SAI Sports Science Division across disciplines like Hockey, Boxing, Wrestling, Judo, Athletics, and now Shooting and Archery.

“Sports science has a crucial role to play in ensuring efficient training, injury prevention, and career longevity, which ultimately reduces the financial burden on athletes and their families,” Rao added.“We will increase sports science support across the country by expanding the number of centres and strengthening athlete support systems within national camps and centres of excellence.”

The workshop brings together coaches, sports scientists, medical experts, and performance specialists to align traditional coaching wisdom with evidence-based practices. The initiative is part of a broader push by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports to conduct regular capacity-building programmes for coaches across combat, endurance, team, and precision sports, ensuring that athletes receive uniform, world-class support irrespective of discipline.

“Honourable Union Sports Minister Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya and Secretary (Sports) have consistently emphasised the need to encourage coaches in sports science so these principles are applied in day-to-day training,” Brig. (Dr.) Bibhu Kalyan Nayak, Director-cum-Head, Sports Science Division, SAI, said.“Such focused engagements with coaches, supported by sports scientists, will positively contribute to India's medal prospects. Our vision is athlete-centric, coach-led, and backed by sports science,” he added.

The precision sports–specific Sports Science Workshop is bringing a sharp, performance-driven lens to shooting and archery, disciplines where marginal gains often separate medals from near-misses. The programme is exploring how biomechanics, conditioning, and stability training can enhance postural control, consistency, and injury resilience, with coaches being exposed to practical applications of movement analysis and core-stability–focused conditioning.

The sessions are designed to help coaches translate scientific principles directly into daily training environments, reinforcing technical efficiency while reducing cumulative injury risk in elite precision athletes.

The workshop also spans physiology, recovery sciences, sports psychology, and sports medicine, reflecting a holistic approach to athlete preparation. Coaches are engaging with modules on nutrition, hydration, injury prevention, yoga-based recovery, and long-term athlete health, alongside applied sports psychology sessions addressing focus, pressure management, and emotional control.

Advanced practicals on neurofeedback, visualisation, wearable technology, data tracking, and AI-based performance feedback aim to equip coaches with modern monitoring tools for training and competition. The sessions are being delivered by leading experts from across the Sports Authority of India ecosystem, including specialists from IGSC New Delhi, NSSC Bengaluru, Sonipat, Kolkata, Gandhinagar, and NSNIS Patiala, as well as domain experts from NRAI and allied institutions.