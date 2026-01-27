Quarterly Activities And Cashflow Report - December 2025
|DoW Awards US$43.4M to Nova for Antimony Production
|Land Use Secured for Antimony Refinery at Port MacKenzie
|Nova Engaged for Aus. Govt Meetings with US President Trump
|Nova Undertakes Share Split of NASDAQ Listed ADSs
|Nova commences procurement of mining & processing equipment
|2025 AGM - Letter from Nova Chairman, Mr. Richard Beazley
|Nova Announces Closing of US$20m NASDAQ Offering
|Investor Presentation – December 2025
Top 20 Shareholders
To access an up-to-date list of the Company's top 20 shareholders, please visit the investor centre on Nova's website or click the link here.
Estelle Gold Project Discussion and Analysis
Further discussion and analysis of the Estelle Gold Project is available through the interactive Vrify 3D animations, presentations and videos, all available on the Company's website.
This announcement has been authorized for release by the Executive Directors.
| Christopher Gerteisen
CEO and Executive Director
E: ...
| Annalise Batchelor
Sodali & Co
Investor Relations & Media
E: ...
M: +61 432 312 807
| Cameron Gilenko
Sodali & Co
Investor Relations & Media
E: ...
M: +61 466 984 953
About Nova Minerals Limited
Nova Minerals Limited is advancing one of the world's largest undeveloped gold deposits into production and securing a US domestic supply of the critical mineral antimony. The company is focused on the exploration and development of the Estelle Gold and Critical Minerals Project, located in Alaska, a tier-one mining jurisdiction.
Estelle hosts two defined multi-million-ounce gold resources, and more than 20 prospects distributed along a 35-kilometre mineralised trend, in the prolific Tintina Gold Belt, a province which hosts a >220 million ounce (Moz) documented gold endowment and some of the world's largest gold mines and discoveries including, Kinross Gold Corporation's Fort Knox Gold Mine. In parallel, Nova is advancing its critical minerals strategy, fully-funded by a US$43.4 million U.S. Department of War award to develop a domestic antimony supply chain, targeted for production in late 2026/2027.
Competent Person Statements
Mr Vannu Khounphakdee P.Geo., who is an independent consulting geologist of a number of mineral exploration and development companies, reviewed and approves the technical information in this release and is a member of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists (AIG), which is ROPO accepted for the purpose of reporting in accordance with ASX listing rules. Mr Vannu Khounphakdee has sufficient experience relevant to the gold deposits under evaluation to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 edition of the 'Australian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves'. Mr Vannu Khounphakdee is also a Qualified Person as defined by S-K 1300 rules for mineral deposit disclosure. Mr Vannu Khounphakdee consents to the inclusion in the report of the matters based on information in the form and context in which it appears.
The information in the announcement dated today that relates to exploration results and exploration targets is based on information compiled by Mr. Hans Hoffman. Mr. Hoffman, Owner of First Tracks Exploration, LLC, who is providing geologic consulting services to Nova Minerals, compiled the technical information in this release and is a member of the American Institute of Professional Geologists (AIPG), which is ROPO, accepted for the purpose of reporting in accordance with ASX listing rules. Mr. Hoffman has sufficient experience relevant to the style of mineralization and type of deposit under consideration and to the activity which he is undertaking to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 edition of the 'Australian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves'. Mr. Hoffman consents to the inclusion in the report of the matters based on information in the form and context in which it appears.
The Exploration results were reported in accordance with Clause 18 of the Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves (2012 Edition) (JORC Code).
The Company is also listed on the NASDAQ in the United States and, as a result, is required in respect of its exploration and resource reporting to comply with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) requirements in respect of resource reporting in the USA. This requires compliance with the SEC's S-K 1300 resource regulations. Investors accessing the Company's NASDAQ press releases should be aware that S-K 1300 statements made in those releases are not JORC Code compliant statements.
Nova Minerals confirms that it is not aware of any new information or data that materially affects the information included in the relevant market announcements, and in the case of the exploration results, that all material assumptions and technical parameters underpinning the results in the relevant market announcement continue to apply and have not materially changed.
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This news release contains“forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Generally, any statements that are not historical facts may contain forward-looking information, and forward looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as“plans”,“expects” or“does not expect”,“is expected”,“budget”“scheduled”,“estimates”,“forecasts”,“intends”,“anticipates” or“does not anticipate”, or“believes”, or variations of such words and phrases or indicates that certain actions, events or results“may”,“could”,“would”,“might” or“will be” taken,“occur” or“be achieved.” Forward-looking information is based on certain factors and assumptions management believes to be reasonable at the time such statements are made, including but not limited to, continued exploration activities, Gold and other metal prices, the estimation of initial and sustaining capital requirements, the estimation of labor costs, the estimation of mineral reserves and resources, assumptions with respect to currency fluctuations, the timing and amount of future exploration and development expenditures, receipt of required regulatory approvals, the availability of necessary financing for the Project, permitting and such other assumptions and factors as set out herein. apparent inconsistencies in the figures shown in the MRE are due to rounding Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including but not limited to: risks related to changes in Gold prices; sources and cost of power and water for the Project; the estimation of initial capital requirements; the lack of historical operations; the estimation of labor costs; general global markets and economic conditions; risks associated with exploration of mineral deposits; the estimation of initial targeted mineral resource tonnage and grade for the Project; risks associated with uninsurable risks arising during the course of exploration; risks associated with currency fluctuations; environmental risks; competition faced in securing experienced personnel; access to adequate infrastructure to support exploration activities; risks associated with changes in the mining regulatory regime governing the Company and the Project; completion of the environmental assessment process; risks related to regulatory and permitting delays; risks related to potential conflicts of interest; the reliance on key personnel; financing, capitalization and liquidity risks including the risk that the financing necessary to fund continued exploration and development activities at the Project may not be available on satisfactory terms, or at all; the risk of potential dilution through the issuance of additional common shares of the Company; the risk of litigation.
Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended, there can be no assurance that such forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Forward looking information is made as of the date of this announcement and the Company does not undertake to update or revise any forward-looking information which is included herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws. All drilling and exploration activities is subject to no unforeseen circumstances.
Appendix 5B
Mining exploration entity or oil and gas exploration entity
quarterly cash flow report
|Name of entity
|Nova Minerals Limited (ASX: NVA)
|ABN
|Quarter ended (“current quarter”)
|84 006 690 348
|31 December 2025
|Consolidated statement of cash flows
| Current quarter
$A'000
| Year to date (6 months)
$A'000
|1.
|Cash flows from operating activities
|1.1
|Receipts from customers
|1.2
|Payments for
|(83)
|(305)
|exploration & evaluation
|development
|production
|staff costs (directors/consultants)
|(391)
|(708)
|administration and corporate costs audit, tax, and legal fees
| (1,187)
(149)
| (1,804)
(640)
|other professional fees
| (1,181)
| (1,256)
|1.3
|Dividends received (see note 3)
|1.4
|Interest received
|170
|316
|1.5
|Interest and other costs of finance paid
|(9)
|(10)
|1.6
|Income taxes paid
|1.7
|Government grants and tax incentives
|1.8
|Other (provide details if material) GST, Withholding tax & Payroll tax
|
123
|
123
|1.9
|Net cash from / (used in) operating activities
|(2,707)
|(4,284)
|2.
|Cash flows from investing activities
|2.1
|Payments to acquire or for:
|Entities
|Tenements
|property, plant and equipment
|(2,192)
|(2,225)
|exploration & evaluation
|(7,337)
|(13,255)
|investments
|-
|(1,000)
|other non-current assets
|2.2
|Proceeds from the disposal of:
|entities
|tenements
|property, plant and equipment
|investments
|230
|230
|other non-current assets
|2.3
|Cash flows from loans to other entities
|2.4
|Dividends received (see note 3)
|2.5
| Department of War Grant
|19,576
|19,576
|2.6
|Net cash from / (used in) investing activities
|10,277
|3,326
|73.
|Cash flows from financing activities
|33,598
|52,164
|3.1
|Proceeds from issues of equity securities (excluding convertible debt securities)
|3.2
|Proceeds from issue of convertible debt securities
|3.3
|Proceeds from exercise of options and warrants
|3,503
|3,621
|3.4
|Transaction costs related to issues of equity securities or convertible debt securities
|(2,256)
|(3,716)
|3.5
|Proceeds from borrowings
|3.6
|Repayment of borrowings
|3.7
|Transaction costs related to loans and borrowings
|3.8
|Dividends paid
|3.9
|Finance Lease
|(42)
|(42)
|3.10
|Net cash from / (used in) financing activities
|34,803
|52,027
|4.
|Net increase / (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents for the period
|4.1
|Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
|17,529
|9,086
|4.2
|Net cash from / (used in) operating activities (item 1.9 above)
|(2,707)
|(4,284)
|4.3
|Net cash from / (used in) investing activities (item 2.6 above)
|10,277
|3,326
|4.4
|Net cash from / (used in) financing activities (item 3.10 above)
|34,803
|52,027
|4.5
|Effect of movement in exchange rates on cash held
|(726)
|(979)
|4.6
|Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
|59,176
|59,176
|5.
| Reconciliation of cash and cash equivalents
at the end of the quarter (as shown in the consolidated statement of cash flows) to the related items in the accounts
| Current quarter
$A'000
| Previous quarter
$A'000
|5.1
|Bank balances
|59,176
|17,529
|5.2
|Call deposits
|5.3
|Bank overdrafts
|5.4
|Other (provide details)
|5.5
|Cash and cash equivalents at end of quarter (should equal item 4.6 above)
|59,176
|17,529
|6.
|Payments to related parties of the entity and their associates
| Current quarter
$A'000
|6.1
|Aggregate amount of payments to related parties and their associates included in item 1
|344
|6.2
|Aggregate amount of payments to related parties and their associates included in item 2
|-
|Note: if any amounts are shown in items 6.1 or 6.2, your quarterly activity report must include a description of, and an explanation for, such payments.
|7.
| Financing facilities
Note: the term“facility' includes all forms of financing arrangements available to the entity. Add notes as necessary for an understanding of the sources of finance available to the entity.
| Total facility amount at quarter end
$A'000
| Amount drawn at quarter end
$A'000
|7.1
|Convertible facilities(1)
|7.2
|Credit standby arrangements
|7.3
|Other (please specify)
|7.4
|Total financing facilities
|7.5
|Unused financing facilities available at quarter end
|7.6
|Include in the box below a description of each facility above, including the lender, interest rate, maturity date and whether it is secured or unsecured. If any additional financing facilities have been entered into or are proposed to be entered into after quarter end, include a note providing details of those facilities as well.
|8.
|Estimated cash available for future operating activities
|$A'000
|8.1
|Net cash from / (used in) operating activities (item 1.9)
|(2,707)
|8.2
|(Payments for exploration & evaluation classified as investing activities) (item 2.1(d))
|(8,337)
|8.3
|Total relevant outgoings (item 8.1 + item 8.2)
|(10,044)
|8.4
|Cash and cash equivalents at quarter end (item 4.6)
|59,176
|8.5
|Unused finance facilities available at quarter end (item 7.5)
|-
|8.6
|Total available funding (item 8.4 + item 8.5)
|59,176
|8.7
|Estimated quarters of funding available (item 8.6 divided by item 8.3)
|5.89
|Note: if the entity has reported positive relevant outgoings (ie a net cash inflow) in item 8.3, answer item 8.7 as“N/A”. Otherwise, a figure for the estimated quarters of funding available must be included in item 8.7.
|8.8
|If item 8.7 is less than 2 quarters, please provide answers to the following questions:
|8.8.1 Does the entity expect that it will continue to have the current level of net operating cash flows for the time being and, if not, why not?
|Answer: N/A
|8.8.2 Has the entity taken any steps, or does it propose to take any steps, to raise further cash to fund its operations and, if so, what are those steps and how likely does it believe that they will be successful?
| Answer: N/A
|8.8.3 Does the entity expect to be able to continue its operations and to meet its business objectives and, if so, on what basis?
|Answer: N/A
|Note: where item 8.7 is less than 2 quarters, all of questions 8.8.1, 8.8.2 and 8.8.3 above must be answered.
Compliance statement
1 This statement has been prepared in accordance with accounting standards and policies which comply with Listing Rule This statement gives a true and fair view of the matters disclosed.
Date: 27 January 2026
Authorised by: Board of Directors
(Name of body or officer authorising release – see note 4)
NotesThis quarterly cash flow report and the accompanying activity report provide a basis for informing the market about the entity's activities for the past quarter, how they have been financed and the effect this has had on its cash position. An entity that wishes to disclose additional information over and above the minimum required under the Listing Rules is encouraged to do so. If this quarterly cash flow report has been prepared in accordance with Australian Accounting Standards, the definitions in, and provisions of, AASB 6: Exploration for and Evaluation of Mineral Resources and AASB 107: Statement of Cash Flows apply to this report. If this quarterly cash flow report has been prepared in accordance with other accounting standards agreed by ASX pursuant to Listing Rule the corresponding equivalent standards apply to this report. Dividends received may be classified either as cash flows from operating activities or cash flows from investing activities, depending on the accounting policy of the entity. If this report has been authorised for release to the market by your board of directors, you can insert here:“By the board”. If it has been authorised for release to the market by a committee of your board of directors, you can insert here:“By the [name of board committee – eg Audit and Risk Committee]”. If it has been authorised for release to the market by a disclosure committee, you can insert here:“By the Disclosure Committee”. If this report has been authorised for release to the market by your board of directors and you wish to hold yourself out as complying with recommendation 4.2 of the ASX Corporate Governance Council's Corporate Governance Principles and Recommendations, the board should have received a declaration from its CEO and CFO that, in their opinion, the financial records of the entity have been properly maintained, that this report complies with the appropriate accounting standards and gives a true and fair view of the cash flows of the entity, and that their opinion has been formed on the basis of a sound system of risk management and internal control which is operating effectively.
