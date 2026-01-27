Battery Management Integrated Circuits (Ics) Market Report 2026: $7.45 Bn Opportunities, Trends, Competitive Landscape, Strategies, And Forecasts, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F

Dublin, Jan. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Battery Management Integrated Circuits (ICs) Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.





The battery management integrated circuits (ICs) market has demonstrated significant growth, expanding from $5.48 billion in 2025 to $5.81 billion in 2026 with a CAGR of 6.2%. This growth is primarily driven by the increased usage of portable consumer electronics, the rise in safety regulations for battery systems, the widespread adoption of lithium-ion batteries, a growing demand for longer battery lifespans, and the expansion of rechargeable battery-powered devices. Looking ahead, the market is projected to reach $7.45 billion by 2030, sustaining a CAGR of 6.4%. Factors contributing to this forecasted growth include the rapid expansion of electric vehicles (EVs), increased deployment of energy storage systems, a surge in demand for fast charging solutions, advancements in battery chemistry management, and the proliferation of smart connected devices.

Battery management ICs are pivotal in supporting the EV market. With the electric vehicle market witnessing a remarkable sales increase of 3.5 million units in 2023, the role of battery management ICs in optimizing battery performance, ensuring safe battery operations, and providing crucial data on battery health cannot be overstated. These ICs are essential for balancing cell charge levels and enhancing overall safety and reliability. The significance of these components is underscored by the launch of innovative products like the MC33774 by NXP Semiconductors N.V. This IC, introduced in November 2023, enhances the safety and performance of battery packs used in EVs and energy storage systems, offering precise monitoring capability crucial for such applications.

To stay competitive, leading companies in the battery management IC market are investing in advanced technologies such as next-generation battery cell controller ICs. These are designed to optimize charging cycles and enhance thermal management, thereby improving energy efficiency and the lifecycle of advanced battery systems. Mergers and acquisitions are other noteworthy trends, exemplified by Winnebago Industries' acquisition of Lithionics Battery, which aims to boost Winnebago's capabilities in the electrical solutions sector for recreational vehicles and marine products.

Prominent players in the market include Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Panasonic Holdings Corporation, Qualcomm Incorporated, and others, with significant operations across key regions such as Asia-Pacific, North America, and Europe. The global trade landscape poses challenges, with tariffs affecting the market by increasing costs and causing supply chain disruptions, yet these challenges are also spurring regional manufacturing efforts, supporting long-term stability.

The market research report on battery management integrated circuits (ICs) offers comprehensive statistics, covering global and regional market sizes, competitive dynamics, market segments, and trends. It provides a detailed analysis of market conditions and future opportunities, tailored for stakeholders seeking to navigate the evolving landscape. This growing market encompasses various IC types used in managing battery systems across several industries, with Asia-Pacific leading the market in 2025. Understanding these dynamics is crucial for stakeholders aiming to leverage these opportunities in the global arena.

Markets Covered:



By IC Type: Battery ICs, Battery Authentication ICs, Battery Fuel Gauge ICs, Battery Protector ICs

By Battery Type: Lithium-ion, Lead-acid, Nickel-based, Flow Batteries, Others By Application: Automotive, Industrial Equipment, Medical Devices, Consumer Electronics, Others

Subsegments: Each segment offers a detailed breakdown, highlighting various IC categories and applications.

Companies Mentioned: Leading participants include Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Panasonic Holdings Corporation, Qualcomm Incorporated, and many others across the globe.

Key Attributes:

