BJP-JD(S) Allege Excise Scam In K'taka Vijayendra Demands Probe By Sitting High Court Judge Or CBI

MENAFN - IANS) Bengaluru, Jan 27 (IANS) The Karnataka BJP on Tuesday sought a probe by a sitting High Court judge or the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) into what it alleged was an excise scam in the state.

Speaking to the media, Karnataka BJP President and MLA B.Y. Vijayendra said the BJP and JD(S) were jointly staging a protest against what he alleged was a 'corrupt and immoral' state government near the Mahatma Gandhi statue at the Vidhana Soudha.

He said the protest was being held in the presence of Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly R. Ashoka, Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Council Chalavadi Narayanaswamy, JD(S) leaders Suresh Babu and Bhojegowda, along with MLAs and MLCs from both parties.

Vijayendra claimed the name of the Excise Minister himself was being mentioned in the excise scam and“despite this, the Chief Minister is not allowing a discussion on the issue in the House.”

Vijayendra further claimed that it had become impossible for officials to get postings in the Excise Department without paying crores of rupees as bribes.“As a result, the government has allowed liquor sales even in rural grocery shops and permitted illegal liquor sales. This is how the government is filling its coffers. Karnataka has never seen such a shameless and disgraceful government in its history,” he said.

He said people were cursing the government and accused the Chief Minister of destroying the lives of poor rural families by obsessively talking about guarantees instead of focussing on public welfare.“We are protesting on several issues. The Excise Minister must be made to resign and a proper investigation must be conducted,” he demanded.

Vijayendra accused the Chief Minister and the Congress government of treating the Governor like a bonded labourer. Recalling the Congress era under Indira Gandhi, he said the country had witnessed how Governors were misused during that period.

He further accused the government of insulting and misbehaving with the Governor during the joint session of the Legislature and then justifying its actions.“Now they are talking about launching a padayatra and laying siege to Raj Bhavan, abandoning all sense of dignity. For what moral authority are they doing this?” he questioned.

Among those present were BJP state president and MLA B.Y. Vijayendra, Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly R. Ashoka, Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Council Chalavadi Narayanaswamy, JD(S) Legislature Party leader Suresh Babu, Legislative Council member S.L. Bhojegowda, and MLAs and MLCs of the BJP and JD(S).