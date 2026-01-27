403
19-Year-Old Female Sues Meta, TikTok, YouTube Over Platform Addiction
(MENAFN) Meta, TikTok, and YouTube will confront their first product liability trial beginning Tuesday in Los Angeles, with plaintiffs asserting the companies deliberately engineered addictive platforms that inflict psychological damage on minors, court documents reveal.
The complainant, 19-year-old California resident identified as K.G.M., claims she developed an addiction to the defendants' platforms during childhood through manipulative design features. She contends the applications fueled her depression and suicidal ideation, and seeks to establish corporate accountability. Jury selection commences Tuesday.
Her case represents the inaugural trial among multiple lawsuits scheduled this year centered on what attorneys characterize as "social media addiction" among young users. The proceedings mark the first occasion these technology corporations must defend their products in court against allegations of causing harm, plaintiff's attorney Matthew Bergman stated.
Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg is reportedly slated to appear as a witness. Meta intends to contest claims its products triggered K.G.M.'s mental health struggles, company attorneys informed media.
A pivotal question involves federal legislation that predominantly protects platforms like Instagram and TikTok from responsibility for user-generated content—protections the defendants argue cover K.G.M.'s case. A ruling against them could erode that established safeguard, indicating juries might impose platform liability and potentially triggering Supreme Court intervention, Bergman said.
Snap CEO Evan Spiegel had been scheduled to testify after Snap, Snapchat's parent company, was listed as a defendant, but the firm reached a settlement last week resolving K.G.M.'s claims. YouTube will contend its platforms fundamentally diverge from Instagram and TikTok and warrant distinct legal treatment, a YouTube executive said.
Mounting anxieties surrounding online child safety have amplified legal scrutiny. Within the US, Meta confronts litigation alleging failure to remove prohibited content involving children, including predatory contact from adults and material connected to suicide, eating disorders, and child sexual exploitation. Internationally, the company faces escalating regulatory obstacles, having been classified an "extremist organization" in Russia in 2022 and encountering numerous EU enforcement actions, including a €797 million antitrust penalty and separate copyright, data-protection, and advertising proceedings throughout Europe.
