Data Center Support Infrastructure Market Analysis Report 2026: $109+ Bn Opportunities, Trends, Competitive Landscape, Strategies, And Forecasts, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F

Dublin, Jan. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Data Center Support Infrastructure Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The 2026 Global Report on the Data Center Support Infrastructure Market provides essential insights for strategists, marketers, and senior management, offering a crucial evaluation of the market dynamics. With the market experiencing robust growth, this report serves as a guide to the key trends that will shape its trajectory over the next decade and beyond.



The data center support infrastructure market is experiencing significant growth, with projections indicating an increase from $62.03 billion in 2025 to $69.58 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 12.2%. The market is forecasted to reach $109.02 billion by 2030, driven by a CAGR of 11.9%. This growth is fueled by the rising adoption of data centers, expansion of enterprise IT infrastructures, reliable power and cooling demand, and the establishment of tier II and tier III facilities.

The next few years will see substantial advancements due to the increasing popularity of cloud and colocation services and the need for energy-efficient, sustainable infrastructure. The expansion of tier III and tier IV facilities, smart monitoring and management systems, and advanced security technology are also pivotal. Market trends include the adoption of energy-efficient cooling systems, modular racks, and scalable power distribution systems, alongside advanced security solutions.

Cloud services are a pivotal driver of growth in the data center support infrastructure market. This surge is attributed to the growing emphasis on digital transformation and remote operations, requiring robust support infrastructure for cloud-based applications. For instance, Schneider Electric reported an 8% organic growth in 2024, emphasizing the critical nature of data center support for cloud scalability and performance.

Key companies are focusing on modular and flexible infrastructure designs to enhance market share. Prefabricated data center modules, pioneered by companies like Fourier Cooling, are streamlining deployment and efficiency. These modules cater to high-performance computing and AI workloads with innovations like over 200kW rack densities and advanced cooling technologies that minimize space while maximizing efficiency and capacity.

Schneider Electric's strategic acquisition of a controlling interest in Motivair Corporation highlights an industry focus on enhancing cooling technology. This move is expected to enhance Schneider's capabilities in managing increased thermal loads, inspired by developments in generative AI and large language models, thereby improving facility efficiency and sustainability.

The market faces challenges related to global trade tensions and tariffs, increasing costs for imported equipment in North America and Asia-Pacific. However, this also fosters local manufacturing and innovation in modular and energy-efficient systems, promoting sustainability and reducing foreign dependency.

The report provides extensive market statistics, covering size, regional shares, competitors, trends, and opportunities. It analyses power distribution systems, cooling systems, and many other elements of data center support infrastructure, offering insights into regional markets, with North America leading in 2025 and Asia-Pacific expected to grow rapidly.

Ultimately, the market's value is derived from goods sold by manufacturers, representing revenues from these products and related services, reflecting robust demand and continuous innovation to meet the evolving needs of cloud and data center infrastructures worldwide.

Scope

Markets Covered:



Infrastructure types: Power Distribution Systems, Cooling Systems, Racks And Enclosures, Site And Facility Infrastructure, Security Systems

Tiers: I, II, III, IV

Enterprise Sizes: Large, SMEs

Deployment Models: On-Premises, Cloud End Users: CSPs, Technology Providers, Telecom, Healthcare, BFSI, Retail and E-commerce, Entertainment and Media, Energy, Others

Subsegments:



Power Distribution: Medium Voltage Switchgear, Low Voltage Switchboards, Transformers, Transfer Switches

Cooling Systems: Air Conditioners, Air Handlers, Cooling Units, Towers

Racks And Enclosures: Open Frame, Enclosed Cabinets, Seismic Rated

Site Infrastructure: Flooring, Cabling, Suppression Systems, BMS Security Systems: Physical Control, Biometric Authentication, Surveillance Systems

Key Players: Dell Technologies, Huawei, Siemens, Caterpillar, Cisco Systems, Schneider Electric, Honeywell, Cummins, ABB, Daikin, HPE, Eaton, Carrier, Trane, Delta Electronics, Danfoss, Legrand, Vertiv, nVent (Hubbell), Rittal.

Key Attributes:

