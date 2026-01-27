Gonixo Reports Strong Early Adoption Following Rollout Of Ultra-Low Latency Trading Infrastructure

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LIVERPOOL, United Kingdom, Jan. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gonixo, a UK-based financial technology company, today announced strong early adoption results following the rollout of its newly deployed ultra-low latency trading infrastructure, marking a key milestone in the company's 2026 product roadmap the platform's phased release earlier this quarter, Gonixo reports a measurable improvement in execution speed, order processing efficiency, and system stability during peak trading hours. The infrastructure upgrade was implemented to support increasing demand for real-time trading tools while maintaining a simplified and cost-efficient user experience.

According to internal performance data, average trade execution times have been reduced significantly compared to the company's previous system, with users experiencing near-instant confirmations across supported asset classes. The upgrade also supports commission-free trading, a structural change introduced to remove cost barriers and improve accessibility for a broader range of traders.

“The early performance metrics confirm that our infrastructure investment is delivering tangible benefits for users,” said Philippe Barret, Vice President of Trading at Gonixo.“This milestone reflects months of engineering work focused on speed, scalability, and reliability-without adding complexity or cost for traders.”

The enhanced system leverages scalable cloud architecture, optimized order-routing logic, and real-time data processing to handle high trading volumes while maintaining consistent performance. Gonixo stated that the platform has demonstrated stability during periods of elevated market activity, supporting simultaneous order execution without degradation in response times.

In addition to execution improvements, the platform includes configurable dashboards, integrated risk-monitoring tools, and analytics features designed to help users manage exposure and monitor performance in real time. Security and compliance controls are embedded at the infrastructure level, aligning with regulatory expectations and industry best practices.

Philippe noted that this infrastructure milestone is part of a broader development strategy. Planned updates over the coming months include expanded analytics capabilities, enhanced mobile functionality, and the gradual introduction of AI-assisted market insights to support decision-making.

“Our goal is not just to move faster, but to build a trading environment that is efficient, transparent, and adaptable to how traders actually operate,” Philippe added.“This rollout sets the foundation for the next phase of product enhancements.”

Gonixo is a fintech company based in UK, specializing in the development of high-performance trading technologies. The company focuses on delivering secure, scalable, and cost-efficient platforms designed to support both emerging and experienced market participants.

Philippe Barret

