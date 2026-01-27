Cannabis Cultivation Market Analysis Report 2026: $464.91 Bn Opportunities, Trends, Competitive Landscape, Strategies, And Forecasts, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|250
|Forecast Period
|2026 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026
|$244.42 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$464.91 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|17.4%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Companies Featured
- Pacific Cannabis Growers Inc. Atlas Growers Ltd. Canntrust Holdings Inc The Hydropothecary Corporation Better Holdings Inc. Canopy Growth Corporation Aurora Cannabis Inc. Aphria Inc. Cronos Group Inc. Tilray Inc. GW Pharmaceuticals plc Organigram Holdings Inc. Harvest Health & Recreation Inc. Green Thumb Industries Inc. Trulieve Cannabis Corp. Curaleaf Holdings Inc. Cresco Labs Inc. TerrAscend Corp. MedMen Enterprises Inc. Acreage Holdings Inc. Columbia Care Inc. Vireo Health International Inc. Liberty Health Sciences Inc. Harvest One Cannabis Inc. Emerald Health Therapeutics Inc. Aleafia Health Inc. The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd. Supreme Cannabis Company Inc. CannTrust Holdings Inc. Cannara Biotech Inc. Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. MediPharm Labs Corp. Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. Zenabis Global Inc.
For more information about this report visit
About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment
-
Cannabis Cultivation Market
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment